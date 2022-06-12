A whale has purchased $31.6 million worth of Dogecoin, accumulating the meme coin through the recent price slump.

Thousand large wallet investors on the Binance Smart Chain hold Dogecoin, it ranks in their top 10 holdings.

Analysts believe the Dogecoin price could continue to bleed until the meme coin makes a comeback to the $0.08 level.

Large wallet investors are accumulating Dogecoin through the recent slump in price. Analysts continue to have a bearish outlook on the meme coin despite large-scale accumulation by whales on the Binance smart chain.

Dogecoin is accumulated by whales despite price drop

The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin is being accumulated through the recent drop in price. Large wallet investors on the Binance Smart Chain have scooped up DOGE through the recent price drop.

A whale referred to as “Scarlet Witch,” identified by the Reddit community, completed the purchase of 400 million Dogecoin tokens worth $31.66 million. The transaction was completed by making a payment of $0.11 in fees on June 10, 2022.

The whale has been identified as the seventy-fourth largest wallet holder on the Binance smart chain.

Dogecoin price is 91% below its all-time high, and the meme coin is changing hands at $0.73, posting double-digit losses over the weekend. Despite the price slump, whales are bullish on Dogecoin price recovery and continue accumulating the meme coin.

Analysts predict a further decline in Dogecoin

Kelvin Maina, a cryptocurrency analyst, evaluated the Dogecoin price chart and noted that a drop below the $0.08 price level signals bullish trend reversal is invalidated. The meme coin could continue to decline with a bear takeover.

DOGE-USDT price chart

FXStreet analysts have evaluated Dogecoin’s competitor Shiba Inu price chart and believe SHIB could fail to break this support level. For more information, watch the video: