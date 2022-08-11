- LUNA price's mundane action leaves investors bored and yearning for a breakout.
- A dwindling Social Volume suggests investors are taking a hands-off approach with LUNA.
- LUNA price is largely in bears' hands and could pull back to the 200-day SMA.
The bear market has been tough on LUNA price – way more on other cryptocurrencies. In addition to losing nearly 100% of its value during the crash in May, the token powering the Terra ecosystem is seemingly stuck in consolidation. According to some fundamental indicators, investors are weary and taking a hands-off approach.
LUNA price remains unresponsive as investors withdraw
Crypto prices often respond to market sentiment and since the LUNA crash happened, discussions surrounding the token have dropped significantly online. The Social Volume metric by Santiment shows the magnitude of the decline in LUNA mentions. With little to no action across all social channels, a breakout is unlikely to occur.
Terra Social Volume
LUNA price will likely stay in consolidation unless something drastic happens in its ecosystem or the larger cryptocurrency market. On August 9, the CEX.IO exchange added support for the LUNA token, but the price fluctuated only marginally to $2.08. It is possible the listing only ignited a minor price change because investors are less concerned about LUNA or because CEX.IO is not a big enough exchange to have an impact.
What's next for LUNA price
LUNA price is firmly holding support from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart. Capping movement on the upside is the Bollinger bands' middle throughline in conjunction with the 50-day SMA.
LUNA/USD four-hour chart
If the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to diverge from the price, there is a good chance LUNA will close the day below the inflection point at $2.00. Traders can make the most of the prospective bearish reversal while targeting support at the 200-day SMA.
LUNA price might ignore the above bearish sentiment if traders capitalized on a buy signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD). As the MACD closes the gap to the mean line and moves into the positive region, more buyers will stream into the market. The Bollinger bands upper boundary at $2.17 marks the LUNA price medium-term target, with bullish investors holding on till $2.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price levels up for a 13.5% move amid dwindling exchange balance
Bitcoin price has struggled to find a solid footing during this crypto winter. Support above $24,000 is becoming elusive amid frequent pullbacks. However, its overall technical picture points to a smooth ride to $28,000.
Apecoin’s bullish attempt has no chance of success
Apecoin (APE) surprised both friend and foe on Wednesday by still eking out gains for the trading day. The gains are fully attributed to the jump in global markets in equities and cryptocurrencies on the back of a miss in US inflation numbers, which provided a glimmer of hope economic conditions might be easing.
Why Polygon’s MATIC inability to break above $1.00 is a canary in the coal mine
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to undergo another rejection at the $0.96 historic pivotal level identified on July 20th, 2021. With a possible rejection in the making, it could become clear that a breakout is not for now.
Is Tezos price action set to flip 180 degrees north?
Tezos (XTZ) price is bouncing on the euphoria of Wednesday when US CPI dropped below estimates and came out lower-than-expected, which for once means good news.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.