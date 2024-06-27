- ASI alliance will begin on July 1 and involve two key phases for the merger.
- Phase 1 will see OCEAN and AGIX being merged into FET.
- Phase 2 will include community onboarding and deploying the new ASI token across several chains.
Fetch.ai (FET) announced in an X post on Wednesday that it will begin the ASI token merger with Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) and SingularityNET (AGIX) on July 1. The process, which has two phases, will conclude the long-awaited token integration across the three Artificial Intelligence (AI) protocols.
FET outlines ASI merger process
FET disclosed in an X post on Wednesday that its Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) alliance with Ocean Protocol and SingularityNET is slated for July 1 and will comprise two phases.
Phase 1 will involve merging SingularityNET's AGIX and Ocean protocol's OCEAN tokens into Fetch.ai's FET token.
This merge will precede the transition to ASI across crypto exchanges like Binance and crypto data aggregators such as CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.
The process will involve delisting AGIX and OCEAN tokens from exchanges, followed by a rebrand of their symbols and names. All deposits in both tokens will also cease, with only FET deposits remaining unaffected. This process will mainly see the onboarding of exchanges and data aggregators during the rebranding process.
The conversion rates are 1 FET = 1 ASI, 1 OCEAN = 0.433226 ASI, and 1 AGIX = 0.433350 ASI.
Phase 2 will happen later, around mid-July, and will focus on community onboarding and deploying ASI across multiple chains. While all the Mainnet tokens will automatically be converted and deployed as ASI, new migration contracts will be released to users who have either locked their tokens or staked them in various other platforms.
These migration contracts will serve a long time to ensure everyone who holds any of the tokens can manually convert them to ASI.
Furthermore, several crypto community members anticipate a rally in AI tokens, including the upcoming ASI token, as the alliance represents a major feat for crypto and AI.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
