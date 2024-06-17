- Binance released an announcement stating it will delist FET, stirring FUD among holders.
- FET experienced a heavy price drop following the announcement, with crypto community members criticizing Binance.
- FET is down 8% following the announcement.
Fetch.ai (FET) suffered a sharp decline earlier on Monday after the crypto exchange Binance sparked FUD with a misinterpreted announcement that it would delist FET.
FET's price dropped following the controversial announcement from Binance
On Monday, FET was the subject of controversy after Binance announced it would delist the token on July 1. The timing and delivery of the message aroused fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) among the crypto community.
Binance's announcement led to a massive sell-off among FET holders, with its price dropping by 20% to around $1.24 before retracing.
This follows an earlier announcement from Binance, stating that it would support the merging of FET, OCEAN, and AGIX after the token merger date was moved from June 13 to July 15. Binance also revealed its plans for the ASI token trade from July 5.
In response to the FUD, larger investors took advantage of the situation by buying the dip in FET's price, causing a slight recovery in the token's value. This has put Binance under scrutiny, raising questions about the exchange's communication strategies and decision-making that have impacted the FET market.
$fet is not getting delisted but will be replaced with $asi,— WIZZ (beware sammers) (parody) (@Crypto_sinner) June 17, 2024
Some big whales are cashing on this news and creating FUD to let the innocents to sell so that they could get it as cheap as possible, @binance could have handled this well ,
Just know it will rip up very fast pic.twitter.com/QuOZlZyLuv
Currently, FET is trading at $1.36, reflecting a 7.48% decline since the initial announcement. However, this dip may not be solely attributed to Binance's decision, as all three ASI tokens experienced a 20% price decline over the past week. OCEAN is currently trading at $0.57, with AGIX trading at $0.56, each showing an 8% decline at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
