Bitcoin had some sharp moves over the weekend but has it bottomed? Nictrades shows you what to look for and how she uses technical analysis to read the markets and what to look for in the next 24 hours. Please subscribe and turn on notifications to receive regular cryptocurrency updates.
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin Price Returns to $8.7K as Resistance Becomes New Bull Support
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $8,700 on Nov. 11 after a fresh downturn once again ended its stay above the $9,000 mark. Data from Coin360 shows BTC/USD reembracing the $8,000 zone after spending much of Sunday evening higher, reaching around $9,100.
Stellar (XLM) retreats from weekend high, stays in green on a day-to-day basis
Stellar (XLM) recovered from the recent low of $0.0683 to trade at $0.0815 on Sunday. By the time of writing, the coin has partially reversed the gains and settled act $0.0778; however, it still enjoys 3% of gains on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD sits in a long-term range
ETH/USD is trading at $186.57 at the time of writing, having retreated from the intraday high of $190.28. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Monday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price update: Reignited bearish momentum targets $0.27
Ripple continues to be depressed towards $0.27 (recent support). It is clear recovery towards $0.30 is nothing but a mirage based on the current technical picture.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.