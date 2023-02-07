Google battles ChatGPT with Bard: Will this trigger rally in AI tokens?

- Google has released a ChatGPT rival AI “Bard” to early testers, after announcing a partnership with AI startup Anthropic.
- The technology giant’s move could trigger a rally in Artificial Intelligence-focused tokens in crypto.
- AGIX, an AI native token of SingularityNET has capitalized on the AI rally and tallied massive gains since the beginning of 2023.
Google is getting its ChatGPT competitor ready for action, the company said that its AI service Bard would be open to trusted testers and the service is being prepared for release within the following weeks.
The giant’s move has fueled a rally in Artificial Intelligence AI-focused cryptocurrencies.
Also read: Binance suspends USD transfers, CZ says the issue is being resolved
Google gears up for ChatGPT’s competitors launch in few weeks
Alphabet Inc.’s Google is working on its ChatGPT competitor and getting ready to launch “Bard.” The company’s new conversational AI service would be open to trusted testers before a rollout in coming weeks.
Google’s AI service aims to generate detailed answers when given simple prompts. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google said,
We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information. We’re excited for this phase of testing to help us continue to learn and improve Bard’s quality and speed.
The company is currently faced with tough challenges in its flagship search business that drives most of its revenue. Alphabet reported that sales missed expectations after the launch of AI rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Google’s move fuels bullish narrative in AI-focused cryptocurrencies
AGIX, an AI native token of SingularityNET capitalized on the AI-driven price rally and tallied huge gains since the beginning of 2023. The token climbed 170% from $0.17 to $0.46 since January.
AGIX price chart
AGIX added nearly $500 million to its market capitalization since the beginning of 2023. Several other AI tokens have yielded double-digit gains overnight.
AI-based tokens
Fetch.ai’s FET, Artificial Liquid Intelligence’s ALI, Ocean Protocol OCEAN, SingularityDAO’s DAO have all yielded double-digit gains since February 6.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance suspends USD transfers, CZ says the issue is being resolved
Binance, the world’s largest exchange by trade volume, has announced that USD bank transfers will be temporarily suspended. Only a small portion of the exchange’s users will be impacted by the interruption of the service.
Shiba Inu bulls watch for reaction in SHIB price as total value locked in ShibaSwap doubles
Shiba Inu ecosystem witnessed a slew of positive developments with the launch of layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s beta, rising total value locked in ShibaSwap and skyrocketing SHIB burn rate.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight, making it a perfect place to form a local top.
Ethereum Classic inching towards greatness?
Ethereum Cassic price is consolidating before what appears to be the next move up. Risk management should be considered moving forward, as the ETC price will likely witness an influx of volatility.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.