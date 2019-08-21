Crypto exchange Gemini has confirmed their latest move and announce their plans to open an exchange in Australia.

The latest news means that Australian users can buy and sell five cryptocurrencies on Gemini including bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum, litecoin, and zcash. The startup is founded by investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss who are major players in the crypto industry. The latest addition adds to the list of jurisdictions which includes Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UK. In a comment on the launch of the new exchange Tyler Winklevoss said:

“We are thrilled to continue expanding our global footprint and give Aussies a safe and trustworthy cryptocurrency experience. We founded Gemini to build trust in this nascent technology and we look forward to building that trust in Australia.”

This adds to a great week for the brother who recently recruited David Damato to its executive team as chief security officer. Damato joins Gemini with 20 years of experience in cybersecurity.