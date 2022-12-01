FTX’s ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confesses failure of oversight, says “unknowingly commingled funds”

- FTX’s founder claimed that he was unaware of Alameda’s position, which led to the subsequent collapse.
- Sam Bankman-Fried had earlier blamed FTX’s downfall on “messy accounting” that emanated during the Terra-Luna collapse.
- The crypto market noted a rise in capitalization, recovering $31 billion to mark the highest single-day gain in three weeks.
FTX’s former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sam Bankman-Fried, continues to spew previously unknown details about the exchange’s collapse. The most recent reveal once again observed Bankman-Fried blaming other factors for the downfall but also surprisingly owning his faults.
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges his error
FTX’s founder recently engaged in the first public event since his exchange’s collapse. Speaking at the New York Times Dealbook event, Sam Bankman-Fried accepted his failure as he said that he unknowingly commingled funds. As per Sam Bankman-Fried, he and the company did not know just how big Alameda’s position was.
“I wasn’t running Alameda, I didn’t know exactly what [was] going on. I didn’t know the size of their position.
Sam Bankman-Fried went on to state that the failure of oversight and in appointing someone else to be in charge of Alameda is also his own fault.
This is the second time that Sam Bankman-Fried has given a reason for the collapse in the same month. As reported by FXStreet, earlier in November, he blamed the downfall of FTX and its sister company Alameda on “messy accounting”. As per the ex-CEO, the fall of Terra’s ecosystem led to the disturbances in Alameda Research, triggering the subsequent line of problems that continue to impact the crypto market.
Crypto market cap rises by 4% as Bitcoin price breaches $17,000
Amidst fears of an FTX-induced contagion, the crypto market capitalization recovered more than $31.3 billion. This marked the highest single-day increase for the market in over three weeks. Inching closer to the $1 trillion mark, the combined value of all cryptocurrencies is around $820 billion.
Total crypto market capitalization
At the same time, Bitcoin price also shot up to bring the king coin above $17,000. Currently trading at $17,173, the digital asset does have a slight chance of a run-up toward $18,000. However, for the same, the investors need to sustain the current buying pressure to achieve the suggested rise in price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX’s ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried confesses failure of oversight, says “unknowingly commingled funds”
FTX’s founder claimed that he was unaware of Alameda’s position, which led to the subsequent collapse. Sam Bankman-Fried had earlier blamed FTX’s downfall on “messy accounting” that emanated during the Terra-Luna collapse.
Avalanche price remains submerged, but bulls can come out on top if this happens
Avalanche price may be setting up for one more decline targeting the halfway point of the 2020-2021 bull run. Despite this fact, the bulls are showing efforts to refute the bearish stronghold. The $14 price zone is crucial for defining the next directional rally.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Prediction: Countertrend bulls seem poised for more gains
Hedera Hashgraph price shows potential to rally a bit higher before the bears flex their power again. Based on the confounding technicals, HBAR could rise by 12%. Hedera Hashgraph price has rallied by 18% on the month.
Why the Ethereum price could rally back to $1,375
Ethereum price has investors watching closely as the recent recovery could be the start of a much larger move. As the bulls trot higher, subtle signs suggest the ETH price could continue to rally. A breach below $1,214 would make void ETH's bullish potential.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.