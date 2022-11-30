- FTX Japan aims to return customer assets, plan to use the Liquid platform to facilitate withdrawals.
- FTX's new CEO confirmed Sam Bankman-Fried and other former executives are no longer involved in day-to-day operations.
- FTX's native token, FTT, noted an almost 16% spike to around $1.50 on Wednesday before returning to $1.31.
FTX and other 130 affiliated companies filing for bankruptcy impacted more than a million people who are yet to receive compensation for their losses. However, the FTX Japanese arm is taking the onus of returning its customers' funds, creating a roadmap for the same.
FTX Japan follows through
FTX's Japanese unit is reportedly drafting a plan which will allow its clients to withdraw their funds in the next few months. This would be one of the rare cases wherein a bankrupt company will be paying back its investors. As reported earlier by FXStreet, the exchange had already planned on resuming withdrawals, awaiting a new system since the one used by FTX remained suspended.
Thus, FTX Japan turned to the trading platform Liquid, which will now be used to facilitate the return of assets. Following a verification process, customers' balances would be transferred to Liquid, which can then be withdrawn by users.
The company has provided a roadmap to Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). According to the proposal, customers would be able to withdraw their money as early as January 2023.
Sam Bankman-Fried is no longer involved in FTX
While FTX Japan is attempting to fix things its own way, its parent company is also working on restructuring the organization. The new CEO of FTX, John Ray, recently stated that things would relax a bit in regard to the bankruptcy proceedings. Ray added that the company was also no longer communicating or "dealing with" either the former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried or his associates.
Neither Sam Bankman-Fried nor other former executives of his inner circle are involved in the company's day-to-day operations. He further said,
"We're getting more and more control over the situation."
On the other hand, the native token of the exchange, FTT, noted a sudden jump in its price on Wednesday.
FTT/USDT 1-day chart
The cryptocurrency shot up by 16.31%, reaching a high of $1.519 before declining to trade at $1.31. The altcoin has been noting such fluctuations for days now but has yet to recoup any of its 95.06% losses that were initiated following the November 6 crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price sees investors bracing for Powell late Wednesday with $0.44 in the cards
XRP price will see traders mainly focusing on the Powell speech later today at the Brookings Institution. With many questions being raised and Fed members contradicting one another, markets will be hanging on every word coming from Powell’s mouth to get a clearer view of what the path will be going forward.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
The European Central Bank (ECB) detailed its stance on Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency ecosystem in a blog post on November 30. In this article, the financial institution outlined the stark differences between regulation of digital assets in Europe and the US and that they should not be legitimized.
Solana price in for a surprise as markets expect Powell to bring out the reindeers
Solana price is at the cusp of starting the long-awaited Christmas rally. SOL could be seen jumping 37%, making it its best performance for the year.
Three on-chain metrics suggest Bitcoin price has bottomed, here’s where BTC is going next
Bitcoin price has triggered a 5% upswing overnight, slicing through critical hurdles. Three on-chain metrics suggest that BTC might have bottomed and has kick-started another bear market rally.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.