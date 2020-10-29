- FTX will offer 24/7 tokenized stock trading by enabling users to buy fractions of shares.
- The cryptocurrency exchange announced the partnership with CM-Equity, a primary tokenization solutions provider.
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced on Thursday, October 29, that its customers can register now to trade more than 12 crypto and equity pairs using fractional stocks. Users will be able to trade stocks like Tesla, Apple, or Amazon in the form of tokens. FTX is owned by FTX Trading Limited, which is based in Antigua and Barbuda.
FTX launches first of its kind product
One of the main features of the new product offered by FTX is the ability to break down shares into smaller sizes than full units. This allows its clients to trade using less capital while still having access to top stocks such as Tesla or Apple. Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s Chief Executive, stated:
These products demonstrate a powerful future, in which assets are digitized and traders have unlimited creative potential to express their beliefs about the markets. Both crypto trading and equities trading have been steadily attracting a wider audience with new market participants coming in. These fractional stock products reflect the reality that today’s traders are industry and sector spanning and want trading opportunities that fully match their interests and mindset.
FTX was able to achieve this tokenization method thanks to Digital Assets AG, a capital markets solution provider, and CM Equity, an investment firm, which will be in charge of custody fees on stocks.
Unfortunately, countries and other jurisdictions which are already restricted by the exchange like the US and others will not be able to participate in this product.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market recovery in jeopardy
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green as the week grinds to a halt. Bitcoin and Ethereum are among the few assets that have accrued minor gains over the last 24 hours. A minor change can be observed in the total capitalization for the crypto market.
DOT bears tighten their hold, price aims for $4
DOT/USD has been on a downtrend after charting the evening star pattern. The 4-hour chart has flashed the buy signal with a red-nine candlestick in the TD sequential indicator.
UNI bulls aggressively fight for an upswing to $3.5
UniSwap bounces off support at $2.5 as bulls work around the clock to regain control. UNI/USD must break the descending channel middle layer resistance for gains above $3.
DeFi Top 3 Losers: Loopring, SushiSwap and Band Protocol
The craze surrounding DeFi has relatively settled down since the September crash. IntoTheBlock noted on Twitter that the ratio of DeFi tokens’ market cap to Ethereum went from being around 25% in late August to just over 15%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.