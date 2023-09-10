FTX exchange’s motion to convert crypto to fiat could make or break the payback plan in September 13 hearing

Share:

Bankrupt FTX exchange’s motion to sell and hedge its crypto assets into fiat currency is scheduled for a court hearing on September 13.

The Department of Justice’s US Trustee office that oversees the conduct of bankruptcy parties opposed FTX’s motion, citing a violation of a rule.

FTX creditors await a ruling on the motion for recovery of over $3 billion worth of crypto assets.

Samuel Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) bankrupt FTX exchange filed a motion to sell and hedge its cryptocurrencies and convert them to fiat, to pay back its creditors. The US Trustee opposed FTX’s filing and a hearing was scheduled for the exchange’s motion on September 13.

FTX’s creditors are closely watching the outcome of the hearing for clues on recovery of over $3 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

Also read: MATIC price declines, on-chain activity fails to catalyze recovery in Polygon’s token

FTX exchange’s motion to convert crypto assets to fiat set for hearing

On August 23, the bankrupt crypto trading platform filed a motion, outlining its plan to convert digital assets held by the firm, into fiat, to make creditors whole. Find out more details about the plan and how creditors could benefit from FTX’s move, here.

The plan was opposed by the US Trustee, citing that the crypto trading platform violated a Local Rule, 4001-2. This rule is a requirement that is applicable to rules for all cash collateral and financing requests under section 363 and 364 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

The office oversees the conduct of bankruptcy parties on behalf of the US Government, therefore the court filing of September 7, holds significance. It is likely that FTX’s plan to convert its crypto to fiat and earn through staking or trading, may be quashed.

The court has scheduled a September 13 hearing for FTX’s August 23 motion. The court’s ruling on the motion could make or break SBF’s exchange’s plan to pay its creditors in fiat currencies.