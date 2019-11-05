France’s Ministry of National Education introducing Bitcoin to school curriculum

Blockchain studies including Bitcoin, to be introduced by France’s Ministry of National Education.

Students in France’s high schools will have an opportunity to gain basic knowledge of workings of blockchain and virtual currencies. It is being implemented into the framework of their everyday studies.

The French education ministry, Le Ministère de l’Éducation Nationale, is going to be including Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the high school syllabus.