- Dogecoin price has been on a steady downtrend since October 2022.
- The recent recovery above a key resistance forecasts DOGE could trigger a 23% ascent.
- Invalidation of the bullish thesis will occur on a decisive flip of the $0.0707 support floor into a hurdle.
Dogecoin price has shed non-stop since October 2022. Now, this downtrend has coiled enough for DOGE to consider a breakout. The move, if successful, could kick-start a rally to immediate hurdles.
Dogecoin price fuels up
Dogecoin price set up four distinctive swing lows since creating a local top at $0.159 in October 2022. The downtrend has ranged between the buying climax at $0.0946 and the selling climax at $0.707.
Now, that DOGE has recovered above the selling climax at $0.0707, it has the intermediate resistance level at $0.0813 to overcome, to kick-start its ascent. A successful breakout could trigger a 23% rally to tag the buying climax at $0.0946.
Adding credence to this bullish outlook are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) momentum indicators, both of which are revealing a strong surge in momentum favoring the bulls.
Moreover, the RSI has flipped above the midpoint and the AO has not only recovered above the zero-line but also produced two higher highs.
So, a highly bullish case could see Dogecoin price revisit the $0.106 hurdle, bringing the total Dogecoin price gain to 40%.
DOGE/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if Dogecoin price slips below the selling climax at $0.0707, it would invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development could see DOGE revisit the March 10 swing low at $0.0652.
