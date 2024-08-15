FLOKI announced its official partnership with Premier League football club Nottingham Forest for the 2024/2025 season.

FLOKI is down 1.5% following the announcement.

According to IntoTheBlock's data, DOGE, FLOKI and MOG are among the meme coins with the highest number of holders in the money.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is down 1.5% on Thursday after revealing its partnership with Premier League football club Nottingham Forest for the 2024/2025 football season. Meanwhile, a large percentage of meme coin addresses are still in profit despite the meme coin market decline.

FLOKI sees decline amid partnership with Nottingham Forest

FLOKI announced via its X account on Wednesday that it has become the official crypto partner of football club Nottingham Forest for the Premier League season of 2024/2025.

According to the announcement, the partnership will provide FLOKI access to live adverts during Nottingham Forest's home matches, stadium presence, a 'play on the pitch' opportunity and more.

FLOKI previously announced that its mobile play-to-earn MMORPG Valhalla had secured an advertising campaign with the English Premier League for the new season, with full ad coverage during live matches.

However, the announcement has yet to impact the price of the meme coin, which is down 1.5% in the past 24 hours following a decline in the general meme coin market. FLOKI's price decline stretches its weekly loss to 7.8%.

Despite the general decline in the meme coin category, FLOKI and a few other tokens still have a high percentage of their holders in profit.

IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of the Money, which shows the total percentage of coins or addresses in profit or loss, reveals the top meme coins with a high percentage of holders in profit.

Dogecoin has the highest percentage of holders in the money with 72.5% of DOGE holders in profit.

FLOKI stands in second place with 70.4% of its holders in profit. MOG, PEPE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) follow behind with 61.5%, 56.1% and 46.3%, respectively.

Here are the top memecoins by percentage of holders currently in profit pic.twitter.com/GxFJ2qngcC — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) August 15, 2024

However, it's important to note that IntoTheBlock's data doesn't include newer large-cap meme coins like dogwifhat (WIF), BONK and BRETT.