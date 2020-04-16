What were the most remarkable events of 2019 for the crypto community? Of course, everybody remembers Facebook’s initiative to issue its own Libra coin or Telegram’s efforts to build a blockchain platform called the Telegram Open Network (TON). Both projects, should they eventually see the light of day, are expected to unite millions of users all over the world within the crypto space and accelerate the mass adoption of digital currencies. The industry also welcomed the official launch of Bakkt, an intercontinental exchange for federally regulated Bitcoin futures trading, which has already caused a significant influx of new players and funds to the crypto market.

With such big projects drawing all the attention you might have missed some fresh digital assets entering the fray last year. That’s alright though because we’re here to introduce you to the most outstanding of them in terms of performance potential in 2020. There’s no special hierarchy in this article as each of these cryptocurrencies is unique in its own way. Interested? Then let’s take this ride.

Plair (PLA)

Plair is the first ICO deployed on the VeChainThor Blockchain protocol, considered to be the №1 protocol “geared towards business minded companies”, according to Plair’s official website. This esports startup enables gaming fans to pursue a career of video gaming and earn for a living by getting rewarded for their activity, which includes content creation along with views and social interaction. Launched in mid-February, 2019, Plair hit its all-time high market cap of over $4.5 million in April, trading $0.000228 per token.

It’s hard to make any promises on Plair’s future value as this digital currency is now considered to be a high-risk 1-year investment, but the current situation with the COVID-19 quarantine may help investors and developers fill some of the capacity gaps by cultivating all possible pathways for online businesses, including those in the esports industry. With various DLT instruments for video gamers’ community engagement and professional advancement, the project is worth keeping an eye on and could turn into a transparent, user-friendly and secure gaming ecosystem. The most innovative feature of Plair’s platform is combining both live streaming, provided by Machine Learning, Big Data and AI, and tournament play separately, empowered by statistical and behavioral analysis tools. Moreover, the reward system in the form of PLA tokens also gives an additional impetus to the project’s and its currency’s wider adoption.

Being VeChain’s protege is another strong point for Plair which guarantees the team good market awareness along with room to grow via different partnerships. For example, you can find Plair on VeChain’s crypto exchange OceanEx where trading is paired with Bitcoin or VeChain (VET) token. Bitmart added the PLA/ETH trading pair, labeling Plair a “secure, compliant and innovative” initiative supported by gaming giants like North America’s Next Generation Esports (NEG) and Latin America-based Axeso5.

BitTorrent (BTT)

It took just one week for the BitTorrent coin (or the TRC-10 token based on the TRON blockchain) to rack up an impressive 569% rise since its launch on January 28, 2019. The BTT public sale which took place on Binance Launchpad was finished in just 15 minutes and two days later Binance officially listed this asset which is now most frequently traded there paired with Tether (USDT), Tron (TRX) and Binance Coin (BNB).

It’s noteworthy that the project, which aims at contributing to the mass adoption of blockchain, had already established a loyal community long before its development. Thanks to the success of BitTorrent’s airdrop, it was the recipient of a lot of positive hype from most of the major crypto media outlets. The most attractive aspects highlighted were the credibility of the BitTorrent company that has been operating on the market since 2004 and the BTT network’s active supporter Justin Sun with all his efforts to make the project constantly grow. By modernizing the existing functions of the current file sharing protocol, BitTorrent enables content creators to interact with their audience along with earning and spending digital assets without any interference from third parties. Due to BTT developers’ expertise in peer-to-peer networking, BitTorrent has kept up with the demand from the industry using the unparalleled innovation opportunities of decentralized systems and has created a favourable ground for a brand-new token-based economy.

As for BitTorrent’s performance on the market, it remained relatively stable since its peak on May 28 when its maximum price approached $0.001861 per BTT. It’s currently trading at around $0.00022 on 38 crypto exchanges including Binance and it seems like only the COVID-19 impact on the crypto sphere can stop BitTorrent from rising and flourishing again.

According to most predictions from cryptocurrency market analysts, the fate of the project is in the BitTorrent team’s hands and is considered to be bright and promising.

Fetch.AI (FET)

By converging artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and multi-agent systems, the development team of Fetch.AI strives to create a new decentralized economic internet for the machine-to-machine economy through Autonomous Economic Agents. The project enables devices and software to communicate with each other within seamless and secure ecostructures where digital agents provide users with autonomous, complex problem solving. FET tokens, built on the Ethereum blockchain in accordance with ERC20 standards, perform as a means of funding particular network features along with stimulating good behaviour. To sum up, Fetch.AI and its FET tokens significantly lower individual and corporate intermediaries' control over the access to data storage while both information and devices existing on the platform can be sold independently.

Getting on board in late February 2019, FET tokens were fully distributed on Binance Launchpad in just 22 seconds. Despite the fact that many users suspected bots to be involved in the selling process, the initial support from the CZ team encouraged some other leading exchanges to examine the future potential of this asset with HitBTC, KuCoin and BitMax joining in on the Fetch.AI adoption. Its current price is around $0.014 and it has been relatively stable without any serious peaks or jumps even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If this price trend remains the same, FET token is likely to gain position in the crypto market once a sense of normalcy returns to investors. Everything depends on the Fetch.AI team achieving the preliminary objectives set on their roadmap.

Cosmos (ATOM)

The Cosmos mainnet was issued on March 14 in 2019 based on two components bringing various blockchains together. The first layer is Tendermint Core used for the integration of networks, all based on the BFT consensus, and then there is the Inter-Blockchain Communications (IBC) protocol enabling interconnectivity. Thus, Cosmos can communicate with cryptos and apps which are a kind of milestone for other networks.

Many media outlets and experts have already profiled ATOM coin, developed both to pay for transactions and take part in extending the ongoing consensus opportunities, in different lists of 2019’s best performing assets thanks to TrustWallet, Binance and Coinbase which helped the ATOM price catapult to over $5 per token right after they added it. Notably, at the beginning of the past year ATOM was trading for only $0.001, so its bull run last spring was truly remarkable and resulted in a price increase to record $8.31. In current market conditions ATOM is trading at slightly under $2 on more than 40 exchanges with BitForex and Hotbit among the most appealing when it comes to trading volume.

The uncertain future of the crypto industry is also weighing on this project’s success. But it can still be regarded as a promising investment due to its forward-looking technology and that it can solve the problem of interacting between blockchains as well as make the market of digital assets truly global.

Tixl (MTXLT)

Tixl is described as a cryptocurrency with transactions that are instant, private and free at the same time which is not typical for existing digital assets. As the world becomes more accepting of crypto, the constantly growing community is always on the lookout for a solution to ensure that all their monetary operations stay fast, secure and, of course, as cheap as possible. Tixl utilizes the combination of the most sophisticated tools emerging from the world of crypto in recent years, like Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG), Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) and a quantum secure cryptosystem.

While the Tixl testnet is being optimized, its native token MTXLT is running on Binance Chain, maintaining the project’s credibility. The Tixl ICO was completed on August 28, 2019 and now is considered to be a long-term hold with a huge potential market size having digitized the best characteristics of physical cash. This digital asset is ready to compete with major cryptocurrencies but it all depends on public adoption as the total market cap of MTXLT is still low compared to its rivals. Only two exchanges, ProBit Exchange and BinanceDEX, have decided to list Tixl where it is traded around $25 paired with BTC and BNB, relatively.

Takeaway

Remember that carrying out your own research before acquiring any digital currencies or investing into them never hurts. Undoubtedly, relying on past experience in the crypto space, early investors have the most chances to benefit from their choices, but the ongoing turmoil caused by the novel coronavirus has rearranged things, forcing market players to pay special attention to assets performing great as short-term solutions.

It’s always a good idea to use exchanges that are recommended by the projects you are interested in. Most of the assets mentioned above are available on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, and the world’s most liquid crypto exchange, HitBTC, so those are good places to start out.