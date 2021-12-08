First Mover Asia: Bitcoin rises on encouraging omicron news before falling back; Ether drops slightly

Blockchain data now indicates that the market crash over the weekend resulted from a “weak hand purge.”
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:
Market moves: Bitcoin rose following gains in the traditional market.
Technician’s take: Bitcoin is attempting to reverse its weekend sell-off, although upside appears limited.
Prices
Bitcoin (BTC): $50,529 -.10%
Ether (ETH): $4,303 -0.6%
Markets
S&P 500: $4,686 +2%
Dow Jones Industrial Average: $35,719 +1.4%
Nasdaq: $15,686 +3%
Gold: $1,783 +0.1%
Market moves
Bitcoin spent most of Tuesday trading above $51,000 as the stock market rose sharply amid growing optimism that the new omicron coronavirus variant would be less damaging to the economy than previously thought.
Bitcoin’s price had fallen back by the time of publications, was slightly down over the past 24 hours. The No. 1 cryptocurrency by market capitalization’s trading volume across major centralized exchange was low on Tuesday. Ether, meanwhile, was down about 1% over the same period.
Source: CoinDesk/CryptoCompare
Blockchain data suggested that the market crash over the weekend resulted from a “weak hand purge,” according to blockchain analytics firm Santiment. Bitcoin’s network realized profit/loss (NPL in short) chart shows that Saturday’s correction triggered one of this year’s largest drops in bitcoin’s NPL.
NPL takes the price at which bitcoin last moved on the blockchain – assuming it was bitcoin’s acquisition price – and divides by the price of the bitcoin when it changes addresses again, which is the price Santiment assumes as the sell price.
The drop in NPL suggests “a significant amount of BTC transferred over the weekend were being moved at a loss compared to the last time they changed addresses,” Santiment explained in its analysis on Tuesday.
The takeaway? Bitcoin may face some short-term downward pressure amid “rising FUD [fear, uncertainty and doubt] among some BTC holders,” Santiment concluded.
Alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoin) gained and some of the biggest winners of the day included tezos (XTZ), omg network (OMG), and harmony (ONE).
Technician’s take
Bitcoin Returns Above $50K; Resistance at $53K-$55K
Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to reverse its weekend sell-off, although the cryptocurrency’s price could face short-term resistance around $53,000-$55,000. BTC was trading around $50,000 at the time of publication and is up about 3% over the past 24 hours.
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour is rising from extreme oversold levels, suggesting that buyers could remain active over the short-term. Still, BTC remains in a month-long downtrend, defined by the downward sloping 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart. Downtrends tend to limit price rises as sellers outnumber buyers.
Price momentum is still negative on the weekly chart, which means more time is needed for bitcoin to decisively break above its short-term downtrend.
Important events
1 p.m. HKT/SGT (5 a.m. UTC): Japan economic watchers survey (Nov.)
2:30 p.m. HKT/SGT (6:30 a.m. UTC): France non-farm payrolls (Q3)
8 p.m. HKT/SGT (12 p.m. UTC): MBA mortgage applications (weekly)
11 p.m. HKT/SGT (3 p.m. UTC): U.S. job openings
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot price to return to $40 if near-term support holds
Polkadot price has substantially recovered since hitting a low of $23.95. A return above the $30 level gives buyers and long-term hodlers significant psychological support that Polkadot may, again, move higher. Polkadot price faces near-term ...
VeChain recovery to $0.13 is crucial to reignite VET bull market
VeChain price has recovered roughly 40% of the losses it has had since the flash crash this past Saturday. A strong recovery looked very likely, but recent price action has shown there is a struggle to move higher and that bulls may be losing faith.
These cryptos could post triple-digit gains by the end of the year
As Bitcoin struggles to recover from the drop on December 4, altcoins continue posting double-digit gains overnight. Based on their price trend, Terra, MATIC and Chainlink could post triple-digit gains before the end of the ongoing bull run.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market dazed post flash crash
Ethereum price had a spectacular Saturday close on the daily chart, closing above the dominant interior trend line (black diagonal line). Then, on Sunday and Monday, Ethereum continues to press on higher with closes above the Tenkan-Sen and ...
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.