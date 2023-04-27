Filecoin proprietary FWS goes live, touted as the decentralized alternative to Amazon Web Service

- Filecoin has premiered its proprietary FWS, advertised as the surefire alternative to Amazon Web Service.
- Filecoin Web Services is a computing and storage technology designed to work peer-to-peer.
- Network is committed to achieving cloud-level DX benefits alongside the transparent and open-source incentivization layers decentralized networks can provide.”
Filecoin (FIL), a blockchain-based storage network has announced the premiere of its proprietary Filecoin Web Service (FWS), advertised to be a cloud-based decentralized alternative to tech moguls such as Amazon Web Services (AMS) and Microsoft Azure, among others.
Filecoin’s innovative product FWS
The debut marks a watershed moment for the protocol’s engineering team and will be based atop the Filecoin protocol. In its new service description, the network said its new FWS product is structured to work peer-to-peer.
Filecoin Web Services (FWS) launched this week to build an open-source alternative to AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure.— Filecoin (@Filecoin) April 27, 2023
FWS is a stack of compute, storage, and networking services that developers can use to build decentralized applications.https://t.co/kutvMbo8Li
Because of the protocol’s wide knowledge as a leading decentralized network, the Filecoin team said:
[We recognize] that the cloud has a great developer experience. Therefore, it is an ambition of ours to achieve the benefits of cloud-level DX alongside the transparent and open source incentivization layers decentralized networks can provide.
Users globally are now enjoying Cloud Services dominated by Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure, among others, which are mainstream options working with the centralization of data centers. Despite their reliability and capacity to handle huge loads of work, the data centers linked with these giants sometimes crash, causing discomfort to users worldwide.
Filecoin changes the game for users
Filecoin is poised to be a game changer for users, providing a relatively better experience. According to the protocol, its FWS product features several unique parts to help use the cloud service. An excerpt in its announcement reads:
This technology stack includes various components such as computing, storage, and networking resources that developers can use to build decentralized applications. The components provided by Filecoin Web Services are designed to be scalable, flexible, and secure, making the offering suitable for a wide range of use cases.
Notably, some components include the Estuary comprising the Node and Dashboard with unique purposes. The Estuary also features several APIs and SDKs that serve developers trying to build atop the Filecoin protocol.
FWS is also designed to sanctuary the protocol’s suite of open source tools, Delta Technology Stack, which helps create and manage the Filecoin storage network deals.
