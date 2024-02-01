February's $870 million crypto token unlocks: SUI, APT, SAND, APE, MANTA, AVAX, OP

- Seven altcoins will unlock over $870 million worth of crypto tokens in February.
- Large value unlocks have the potential to influence altcoin prices, token prices could crumble under selling pressure.
- Aptos, Sandbox, Sui and ApeCoin are set to unlock close to 3% and higher of the asset’s circulating supply.
Data from TokenUnlocks reveal several large-volume unlocks are lined up in February. Typically, cryptocurrencies that unlock over 3% of their circulating supply suffer a correction in their price. Of token unlocks valued at $10 million and higher, Aptos (APT), Sandbox (SAND), SUI and ApeCoin (APE) are scheduled to unlock nearly 3% to 9.19% of their circulating supply.
Also read: Bitcoin halving countdown: Dive into two possible scenarios for the future of BTC price
Token unlocks to watch out for February
According to TokenUnlocks data, SUI, Aptos (APT), Sandbox (SAND), ApeCoin (APE), Manta Network (MANTA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Optimism (OP) plan to unlock a total of $870 million worth of tokens. This is a significant event for market participants as token unlocks tend to catalyze a correction in asset prices, in the case where the percentage of tokens being unlocked exceeds 3% of the circulating supply of the asset.
According to a table shared by Chinese crypto and blockchain journalist Colin Wu, these seven assets will unlock between 2.52% and 9.19% of their circulating supply in the month of February. This is a recipe for crypto price drops and an opportunity for sidelined buyers to “buy the dip.”
Token Unlocks. Source: Colin Wu’s tweet on X
The entire $870 million may not amount to selling pressure as MANTA, AVAX and OP are scheduled to unlock 2.66%, 2.60% and 2.52% of the circulating supply. These assets may not experience a correction in their prices. On the other hand, APT, SAND, SUI, APE are unlocking a larger percentage of their circulating supply. Once the unlocked tokens flood the markets, market participants can expect a correction in prices of these assets.
Avalanche’s $339.78 million unlock, what to expect
Avalanche’s strategic partners, foundation, team and eligible airdrop participants will receive AVAX tokens in the following manner.
AVAX unlock on February 22. Source: TokenUnlocks
$40.06 million worth of AVAX is likely to hit exchange wallets, as the 1.13 million tokens will be airdropped to eligible users. In addition to this, the team could shed their AVAX holdings, making a total of $200.26 million in selling pressure on Avalanche.
The previous token unlock of $198.47 million in AVAX pushed price 9.85% lower in four days. If the trend repeats itself, a similar decline of nearly 10% is expected following February 22.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Two scenarios for Bitcoin price 88 days away from halving
Bitcoin trades sideways around $42,000 on Thursday, recovering slightly from the $42,276 low seen on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is “still too high” and a March rate cut is not likely.
Sui Price Prediction: SUI likely to correct 15% as staking narrative fades
Sui price skyrocketed on the back of the recent staking narrative, with the theme headlining alongside the meme coin mania that sent Solana’s Bonk Inu and SILLY on a tear.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC pumps as FOMC meeting keeps rates unchanged
Bitcoin (BTC) price fell after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices failed to inspire confidence as the broader altcoin community bled on Wednesday.
Ripple wallets are secure, executives say after $112.5 million hack
Ripple exeuctives have assured that the platforms wallet are safe after millions of dollars stolen on Tuesday from a co-founder's personal wallets. Nevertheless, the news has affected XRP price, which nosedived.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.