Altcoins surge in crypto comeback: Bittensor, Helium, and Solana lead speculative gains

- Bitcoin social volume declined in the past week, paving the way for altcoins to rally.
- Bittensor, Helium and Solana emerged as top notable performers during the seven-day rebound in crypto markets.
- Traders have shown an increasing interest in speculative altcoins while BTC trades sideways below $43,000, this week.
Bitcoin has observed a decline in its social volume and dominance as seen on the on-chain metric provider Santiment. A decline in social volume indicates that market participants are discussing “Bitcoin” relatively less, and discussions of other altcoins are taking precedence.
Altcoins Bittensor (TAO), Helium (HNT) and Solana (SOL) emerged as notable performers among others in the crypto market recovery last week.
Also read: Bitcoin holders hopeful as Grayscale's GBTC outflow slows, signaling potential price recovery on the horizon
Altcoins offer double-digit gains in the past week
Three altcoins, TAO, HNT and SOL offered 70%, 37% and 25% gains to holders in the past week, according to Santiment data. This coincides with Bitcoin suffering a decline in Social Volume (SV) and dominance in the past two weeks. The explanation may be that the concentration of social chatter about the largest crypto has shifted to lesser altcoins, paving the way for them to gain popularity among market participants.
Bitcoin Social Dominance. Source: Santiment
Analysts at Santiment note that traders have shown a heightened interest in several altcoins in the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, instead of Bitcoin.
As seen in the Santiment chart, several altcoins have seen a spike in SV in the past week.
Crypto market rebound as BTC Social Volume declines. Source: Santiment
Social trends data from Santiment reveals that “TAO” is trending among market participants and it ranks ninth in the top ten. TAO’s price rally has caused a spike in interest and discussion among traders on social media platforms. TAO hit an all-time high of $469 early on Tuesday, January 30.
Helium and Solana are the other two altcoins with relatively high returns for traders. Solana based protocol Helium released v2.6.3, a bugfix and performance release on Wednesday, according to an official tweet on X.
Helium HNT Wallet v2.6.3 (Android & iOS)— Helium (@helium) January 31, 2024
The v2.6.3 release is a bugfix and performance release that includes a fix to the closed vote view, adds further improvements to priority fees during periods of Solana congestions, and improves claiming through a Ledger hardware…
Solana’s second release of the blockchain phone, Saga Mobile, has also likely contributed to keeping the asset relevant among market participants.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Here’s what needs to happen for BTC to hit $50,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot up 3% on Monday but has since undone most of the gains and currently trades around $42,762. But a few things need to happen before BTC shows its bullish hand and resumes the uptrend.
Ethereum Price Prediction: $2,500 in sight as bullish metrics steer ETH back into the channel
Ethereum price bullish outlook continues to abound despite the recent setback as bulls show fortitude. With technicals indicators and on-chain metrics supporting the intermediate trend, the upside potential for the cryptocurrency continues to grow.
MATIC price eyes a 10% climb as Polygon tech’s Immutable zkEVM Mainnet early access goes live
Polygon price continues to push north despite growing overhead pressure. It shows no signs of stopping with multiple technical indicators in support as bulls buy the news of Polygon technology’s Immutable zkEVM mainnet going live for its early access.
Ripple price coils up for a dump as network offloads massive XRP reserve
Ripple (XRP) could suffer the damages of increased supply soon, after the network offloaded millions of XRP tokens taken out of the reserve. Meanwhile, validators on the network are looking to show support for the recent network update.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.