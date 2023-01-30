Blockchain platform Fantom plans to introduce version 2 of its fUSD stablecoin to provide a more predictable and budget-friendly system for builders, partners, and users, developers said in a post over the weekend. They didn't give a timeline for the release.
The new version will allow the stakeholders to allocate fees in either fantom (FTM) or fUSD and to predict future costs based on usage, the developers said. It will allow programmers to build additional institutional products for users and provide a more consistent system for planning and budgeting for grants.
Stablecoins are tokens pegged to fiat currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, and are often backed by a token or a basket of other tokens.
Fantom users can use their FTM to mint fUSD and access decentralized finance (DeFi) applications built on the system, such as those for lending, trading and borrowing. The migration to the new fUSD will result in the liquidation of any positions where fUSD debt is equal or greater than the FTM backing it. Liquidation happens when a trader has insufficient funds to keep a leveraged trade open.
To help users close out their positions, Fantom has built a swap tool that allows users to swap the DAI stablecoin to fUSD and settle their outstanding debt.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
