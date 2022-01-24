Experts blame OpenSea and NFT issuers for Ethereum price crash

- OpenSea and NFT issuers have transferred 56,300 Ether to exchanges and in royalties over the past two weeks.
- The spike in inflow of Ethereum to exchanges like Coinbase has increased the selling pressure on the altcoin.
- Experts believe that the rise in selling pressure due to OpenSea and NFT transactions fueled the drop in Ethereum price.
- Analysts have predicted that Ethereum price could continue its downtrend, hitting $2,275.
Ethereum’s recent drop in price was fueled by increasing inflows of the altcoin to cryptocurrency exchanges. Experts have blamed direct transfers from NFT marketplace OpenSea for the fall in Ethereum’s price.
Ethereum inflow to exchanges spikes, increases selling pressure
Over the past two weeks, the volume of Ethereum leaving OpenSea, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace, increased consistently. 21,000 Ethereum was transferred directly from OpenSea’s wallet to Coinbase.
As the sale of NFTs increases, there is an increase in royalties and direct transfers from OpenSea. The NFT marketplace’s meteoric rise could increase the Ethereum inflow to exchanges like Coinbase.
An additional 35,300 Ethereum was distributed to NFT issuers as royalties from OpenSea. Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist and crypto proponent, believes that the spike in the inflow of Ethereum from OpenSea to Coinbase fueled the rise in selling pressure.
Historically, an increase in selling pressure triggers a price drop in the altcoin.
OpenSea and NFT issuers may be one of the pressures for ETH to crash. In the past two weeks, the amount of ETH transferred directly from OpenSea Wallet to Coinbase reached 21,000, and the amount of ETH transferred to royalty distributors reached 35,300. Source: @jx_block pic.twitter.com/WxuDwk3xic— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 24, 2022
Analysts have noted that the net outflow for Ethereum was relatively high for 2021. Over the past month, the net inflow of Ethereum surged.
Ethereum Net Position Change - All exchanges
@IAmCryptoWolf, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst, evaluated the Ethereum price trend and predicted that a bounce in the altcoin’s price at the $2,300 area could act as strong resistance.
$ETH.— Wolf (@IamCryptoWolf) January 23, 2022
Working on 78.6fib, monthly 21EMA and horizontal daily and weekly support 2.2-2.3k.
Since we lost 3k key support, a bounce in this area will act as strong resistance. In the same area we will also have daily DMA50 curving down together with the WMA50 and WEMA21 resistances pic.twitter.com/ngR2YsCzqC
FXStreet analysts have predicted that Ethereum price could target $2,400, and the sell-off deepen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Solana price likely to crash by another 15% as crypto markets nosedive
Solana price has seen a massive downward trend over the past week and things are likely to remain bearish. This bearish outlook is seen across all of the crypto markets as Bitcoin crashes. SOL is also likely to continue its descent until it finds a stable support level.
MATIC price could retest $1 as Polygon breaches a year old support
MATIC price has sliced through a crucial support area, flipping it into a resistance barrier. As Polygon trades around a familiar foothold, there is a chance market makers might drag the altcoin lower in hopes of collecting liquidity.
Three reasons why Decentraland could boost value of Ethereum network
A rise in the sale of digital real estate on Decentraland could increase Ethereum valuation. Analysts believe that virtual real estate sales could continue climbing higher in 2022.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.