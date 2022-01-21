Ethereum whales diversify to MATIC as altcoin integrates proof-of-stake mainnet with FTX

- As Ethereum price drops below $3,000, whales diversify to altcoins like MATIC in their portfolio.
- MATIC launched its staking program on Bitfinex, offering 90 million tokens to its staking program.
- Analysts believe that MATIC has executed a classic bull trap, posting massive corrections after minor recovery.
Ethereum whales are adding altcoins to diversify their portfolio. Analysts are bullish on MATIC price recovery and predict a trend reversal in the altcoin.
Analysts believe MATIC price trend presents bull trap for traders
The cryptocurrency market suffered a bloodbath today. MATIC price posted 13% losses overnight. The altcoin launched its staking program on Bitfinex, offering the exchange 90 million tokens. Proponents expected a bullish impact on MATIC price after the launch of the staking program.
MATIC network has integrated the proof-of-stake mainnet with FTX. Users can now deposit and withdraw the altcoin on either chain. Therefore, the Polygon network hit two significant milestones with the launch of staking on FTX.
@Trader_XO, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst evaluated the MATIC price trend and predicted a spike in the altcoin’s price. The analyst believes that there is only one direction for the altcoin’s price, and that is upward.
$MATIC— Trader XO (@Trader_XO) January 21, 2022
There’s only one direction I’ll be looking to trade in and out of this…
I’ll give you a clue…. It’s not sideways pic.twitter.com/fEjVBQGpQ6
@BitQueenBR, a crypto analyst and trader, believes that MATIC price is approaching a trendline that has been respected since 2021. The analyst believes that breaking down the trendline could fuel a bullish narrative; however, if MATIC price breaks previous higher low, the downtrend could continue.
$MATIC approaching trendline that has been respected since summer 2021. PA breaking down the trendline = im not touching. Pricebreaking previous higher low = considering shorts. pic.twitter.com/MpdcbkFtEF— BitQueenBR (@BitQueenBR) January 18, 2022
Analysts argue that MATIC price has set a bull trap for traders and expects recovery from altcoin’s price.
FXStreet analysts believe that MATIC price could fall below critical support. This could drive the altcoin to $1.7, continuing the downtrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin is a security and will be regulated, says Jim Cramer
The host of Mad Money, a CNBC show, issued a warning to Dogecoin holders. Cramer believes that Dogecoin is a security and it will be regulated soon. Analysts believe that the Dogecoin price could start an uptrend.
Shiba Inu price set to crash by 70% as critical support weakens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues to be controlled by bears after the dead-cat bounce in stock markets yesterday evening. With the Nasdaq closing sharply lower, giving up earlier gains, cryptocurrencies are being dragged into a selloff on its coattails, and bearish headwinds persist.
Chainlink price at make-or-break point while global markets tumble
Chainlink price has seen a massive collapse over the past five days, resulting in a retest of a crucial barrier. This downswing is not localized to the crypto markets and seems to originate on Wall Street after the Fed tightens the interest rates.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.