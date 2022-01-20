JP Morgan analysts issue warning, Ethereum could lose NFT market share to Solana

- Ethereum market share in NFTs has dropped 15%, according to JP Morgan's recent report.
- Ethereum's scalability issue and high transaction cost drive developers and investors to Solana.
- The Wall Street giant has warned users of Ethereum network congestion risk in NFTs.
- Analysts believe that the Ethereum price trend is bearish in the short term.
Analysts at JP Morgan, a global leader in financial services, have warned investors that Ethereum is losing its market share to Solana. The Ethereum-killer is rising in dominance in the NFT industry.
Ethereum-killer Solana challenges the altcoin's dominance in NFTs
JP Morgan, a global leader in financial services, has warned users and investors that Ethereum's high transaction costs and network congestion risk could pose a problem for the altcoin's dominance and adoption.
Analysts at JP Morgan believe that Ethereum-killer Solana captures the largest altcoin's market share as a rival. This could create a "problem for Ethereum's valuation."
JP Morgan's team of analysts led by Nikolao Panigirtzoglou was quoted as saying,
It looks like, similar to DeFi [decentralized finance] apps, congestion and high gas fees has been inducing NFT applications to use other blockchains.
In 2021, Ethereum's dominance was 95% in the NFT market. This share has dropped 15%, and analysts have predicted a sustained drop. The note reads:
If the loss of its [Ethereum's] NFT share starts looking more sustained in 2022, that would become a bigger problem for Ethereum's valuation.
@ShardiB2, a crypto analyst and trader, believes that Ethereum price is at a make-or-break point and could move, either way, hitting both sides of the range.
$ETH— Don't Follow Shardi B If You Hate Money $UST (@ShardiB2) January 19, 2022
The last 4hr candlestick was one of indecision, hit both sides of of the range almost... looks weak but only takes a spark in either direction here.. pic.twitter.com/nVS83ZyrL5
@AltcoinSherpa, pseudonymous analyst and YouTuber, believes that the Ethereum price trend is bearish in the short term.
FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Ethereum price trend and predicted that the altcoin is preparing to rebound to $4,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price eyes 30% gains as DOGE bulls put an end to retracement
Dogecoin price has seen three major uptrends face blockade around the same hurdle. The most recent rally failed to breach this barrier, leading to a steep correction. The said retracement seems to have found a stable support floor, indicating a reversal.
Shiba Inu price faces tough challenges ahead before SHIB returns to $0.00004327
Shiba Inu price is struggling to break out of the prevailing chart pattern formation as it continues to record lower highs. However, the governing technical pattern projects a 46% ascent toward $0.00004327 if SHIB slices above $0.00003009.
XRP price to pull a 180 as Ripple bulls come out of the woodwork
XRP price lacks volatility as it trades close to a crucial support level. While a major reason for this is its correlation with Bitcoin, a part of it also arises from the lack of interest among the investors for this coin. A resurgence of bullish could see Ripple rally 11%.
Google prepares for a foray into crypto, plans to expand payment division
Google is planning to enter into the cryptocurrency space as the firm has hired a former PayPal executive to lead its payment division. The multinational technology company is laying out a broader strategy to team up with a wider range of financial services including digital assets.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.