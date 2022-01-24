Three reasons why Decentraland could boost value of Ethereum network

- Experts believe metaverse tokens like Decentraland increase Ethereum's valuation through a spike in transactions.
- Decentraland is built on the Ethereum blockchain, so growth of the metaverse token increases the altcoin's transaction volume.
- Interest in rentals and purchase of metaverse land could remain high based on a report from an AI firm.
- Analysts believe Decentraland's price could remain above weekly support at $2.04.
A rise in the sale of digital real estate on Decentraland could increase Ethereum valuation. Analysts believe that virtual real estate sales could continue climbing higher in 2022.
Decentraland real-estate sales could increase in 2022
Decentraland is a three-dimensional virtual world platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The user-owned metaverse project has witnessed a spike in the sale of virtual real estate in the last quarter of 2021.
NWO.ai, a predictive AI platform, recently published a report stating that there could be an increase in rentals and purchase of digital real estate in the metaverse. Therefore, projects like Decentraland could witness a spike in adoption and on-chain activity.
Increase in the utility of Decentraland increases activity on the Ethereum blockchain. In a recent edition of "The Crypto Show," at Backstage Pass, a Gaming and Technology institute, Chris MacDonald, a crypto proponent, was quoted as saying:
There's a theoretical valuation model, that a token is worth all of the sum aggregate value of all the applications built on top of its network. For Ethereum, projects like Decentraland are really important [...] there's an indirect valuation argument that can be made for Ethereum as well for sure.
The growth of metaverse projects on the Ethereum blockchain fuels the narrative of the rising valuation of the altcoin's network.
@Mimi_crypto_god, a crypto analyst and trader, evaluated the Decentraland price trend and predicted that the metaverse token's price could remain above weekly support at $2.04.
$MANA / USDT— Mimi (@Mimi_crypto_god) January 22, 2022
As the market is giving us oppertunities #MANA is moving towards weekly support+GP! pic.twitter.com/Q8C0OInkMW
Analysts at FXStreet have predicted that Decentraland price is at critical support and could produce a relief rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com Price Prediction: CRO risks further fall, 50% correction imminent
Crypto.com price fell 18% after dropping below a critical line of defense on January 17. CRO is now at risk of plunging 50% toward the bearish forecast projected by the prevailing chart pattern. The bulls may face difficulty in overcoming $0.46.
Solana price likely to crash by another 15% as crypto markets nosedive
Solana price has seen a massive downward trend over the past week and things are likely to remain bearish. This bearish outlook is seen across all of the crypto markets as Bitcoin crashes. SOL is also likely to continue its descent,
Biden Administration prepares executive order outlining cryptocurrency risks
An initial government-wide strategy on cryptocurrencies is being prepared by the Biden Administration. Federal agencies have been tasked with assessing the risks and opportunities that the new asset class poses.
Bitcoin price attempts to find support while investors panic
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate how BTC attempts to resume its uptrend. Watch the full video to get the indeepth analysis.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.