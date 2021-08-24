Experts believe Cardano will displace Ethereum as the second-largest crypto as ADA prepares for 400% breakout

- Analysts state that a gain of four times the current price and market capitalization would bring Cardano neck and neck with Ethereum.
- Crypto Twitter is abuzz with the possibility of Cardano flipping Ethereum to become the second-largest cryptocurrency.
- A cryptocurrency analyst and entrepreneur, Tai Zen, states that the time taken by Cardano for going from $5 to $10 will be shorter than the time taken to go to $5.
Ahead of the Alonzo hard fork and the launch of smart contract functionality on Cardano, the altcoin’s market capitalization has increased to $92.4 billion. It has replaced BNB as the third-largest cryptocurrency.
Cardano expected to flip Ethereum with 4x rally
Cardano’s market capitalization has increased by over 187% in nearly 30 days. Analysts expect the proof-of-stake blockchain network to surpass Ethereum’s market cap if ADA continues rallying consistently. Independent analyst and YouTube content creator Lark Davis has set a realistic price target of 4x for ADA.
So what is a realistic price target for Cardano long term, say end of the decade?— Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) August 24, 2021
Well a 4X pump would put ADA at the same market cap as Ethereum now = $10 per ADA
10X pump would give ADA same market cap as BTC now = $28 per ada
Davis states that a four-fold rise in Cardano’s market capitalization puts it neck and neck with Ethereum and opens the possibility of a “flippening”. A Cardano analyst behind the Twitter handle @TheADAApe shares how far along ADA has come to flipping ETH.
#cardano flipping #ethereum, status update:$ADA ◽️◽️◾️◾️◾️◾️◾️◾️◾️◾️ $ETH— ADAape.com || (APE) (@TheADAApe) August 23, 2021
We don't even have smart contracts yet. What do you think happens when the test net projects go live in the coming days? https://t.co/5IyjDunmuK
Analysts expect new smart contract projects and decentralized applications (dApps) to build on Cardano instead of Ethereum.
Once smart contract functionality is live, dApps currently working on the testnet are expected to move on to the mainnet, in addition to new dApps in the ecosystem. In their latest development update shared by the Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) dev team, working on the Cardano blockchain, the launch of the testnet and mainnet is on track, and smart contract functionality is likely to go live in mid-September.
Further, analyst and entrepreneur Tai Zen believes that the time taken for Cardano to go from $5 to $10 will be shorter than the time taken to go to $5. $5 is considered a psychologically important level for the altcoin.
Time it takes for @Cardano to go from $5 to $10 will be a much shorter period of time than going from $0.05 to $5.— Tai Zen (@HeyTaiZen) August 23, 2021
Also, the time to go from $10 to $20 will be even shorter than from $5-$10.
Why?
$5 is a "magic" #. Once $ADA cracks $5, people will magically start to FOMO in!
A four-fold increase in ADA’s market capitalization is likely to flip Ethereum. Exceeding ETH’s market capitalization would make ADA the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, behind only Bitcoin.
Cardano currently does not have a burn mechanism in place, unlike Ethereum. Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson is against instating burn to create artificial deflation and supply shock to drive the altcoin’s price higher.
Based on analysts’ views, Cardano has a stronger community relative to Ethereum. While ETH has a total value locked (TVL) of $114 billion from the trade volume on peer-to-peer non-fungible token marketplaces and decentralized finance applications, Cardano is yet to host dApps on its blockchain.
Overall, Cardano flipping Ethereum depends on the work by Cardano developers and community post-launch of smart contract functionality on mainnet. The altcoin is gearing up for a 400% breakout.
Analysts at FXStreet expect ADA to hit $3.50 as the altcoin shows strength on the daily price chart.
