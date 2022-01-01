Experts believe Aave price could hit new highs with 2022 expansion plan

Aave has revealed plans to launch a new mobile wallet for users in 2022.

The DeFi protocol will expand to Curve Finance and Sushi Swap to scale its markets.

Gasless voting and more inclusive governance are on Aave's roadmap for 2022.

Analysts believe that Aave price could hit a new range high in the year's first quarter.

The Aave protocol scaled with the implementation of automated market makers Unisap, Balancer Labs and Gelaton Network. For 2022, the open-source DeFi protocol has decided to expand to Curve Finance and Sushi Swap.

Aave price gears up to hit new highs in 2022

Aave protocol plans to further scale its network in 2022. The DeFi protocol deployed on Polygon and Avalanche pushed the network to scale higher. This boosted Aave's user base and increased on-chain activity on the protocol.

Importantly, Aave's genesis team launched a cross-chain governance bridge. This meant that the protocol could be governed across multiple networks from the main-net governance. The Aave community is working on enabling gasless voting and making governance inclusive for users on the network.

Aave team has started working on V3. The open-source protocol aims for capital efficiency, risk mitigation and cross-chain bridging. Aave's V3 protocol has been audited six times and runs on the Arbitrum testnet.

Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist, reported earlier today that Aave is working on launching its mobile wallet in 2022.

Aave started working on NFT Collateral protocols; as part of web3 updates in 2022, the DeFi protocol plans to ship native payments application.

@Crypto_McKenna, a crypto analyst and trader, has evaluated the Aave price trend and predicted that the DeFi token could go to a range high faster than traders expect. Blue-chip DeFi projects like Aave could get re-rated in the first quarter of 2022.