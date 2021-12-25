Three reasons why analysts believe 2022 will be the year of Aave, Curve Dao and Sushi

With a spike in total value locked on DeFi protocols, analysts believe that 2022 will be the year of decentralized finance protocols.

Aave, Curve Dao and Sushi, among other DeFi protocols, have posted three-digit gains over the past year.

The bounce in the prices of DeFi protocols has fueled a bullish narrative for 2022.

DeFi protocols have posted three-digit gains over the past year with rising capital inflow, on-activity and interest from investors. Analysts have predicted a bull run for Aave, Curve Dao, Yearn Finance and Sushi Swap in 2022.

Analysts predict DeFi rally in 2022

Crypto analysts have noted that DeFi tokens are rallying in response to the increasing on-chain activity and capital inflow in the ecosystem. Institutional investors and large-wallet traders have poured capital into Aave, Curve Dao, Sushi and Yearn Finance.

The four DeFi protocols have posted three-digit growth over the past year. @toptickcrypto, a pseudonymous crypto analyst has predicted further growth in DeFi protocol prices. Alongside spike in prices, there is a spike in number of active users and value locked in the protocol.

Defi coins didn't stop working because of a defi bear market. They just reached really high market caps and growth stalled. When coins appeared with lower caps and higher growth ( $SPELL, $CVX, etc) those coins did well.



Always opportunity when market cap low and growth high! — Top Tick Crypto (@toptickcrypto) December 24, 2021

Over the past two weeks, Aave price has posted over 50% gains. The AAVE/USD pair has rallied over the past few weeks, breaking out of the downtrend. Analysts believe that in the short-term, an RSI breakout or making $300 the support will imply a continuation of the uptrend.

$AAVE has a lot to prove at this point. Too early to say if "this time is different", price action >$300 is going to be telling. https://t.co/SLaOzsOMTS — venturefoundΞr (@venturefounder) December 23, 2021

The total value locked, considered as market capitalization has increased several times for Aave, Curve Dao and Sushi Swap. Growth in total value locked is considered a sign of bullish outlook from investors.

Michaël van de Poppe, a crypto analyst and YouTuber has predicted that 2022 could be the year of DeFi tokens.