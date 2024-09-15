Cyber Capital founder critiques Tether, calls the stablecoin a $118 billion scam bigger than FTX and Bernie Madoff.

The executive gives an insight into the governance of Tether and notes the disclosures following recent investment in Adecoagro.

USDT holds steady, maintains its $1 peg on Sunday.

Founder of Cyber Capital, Europe’s oldest crypto fund, criticized Tether for their reserves and said there has been no audit since 2021. In a tweet thread on X, Justin Bons supports his stance on the stablecoin firm with statistics.

Cyber Capital founder calls out Tether for audits and proof of reserves

Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer faced criticism from Justin Bons, founder of Cyber Capital, one of Europe’s oldest crypto funds. Bons labels Tether a “118 billion dollar scam, bigger than FTX & Bernie Madoff combined!”

Bons says there has been no proof of reserves or audit and the stablecoin firm is “printing counterfeit money.”

1/17) Tether is a 118 billion dollar scam; bigger than FTX & Bernie Madoff combined!



No proof of reserves & an audit has never been done; USDT is printing counterfeit money (fraud)



Caught falsifying documents, obscuring identities & lying about reserves



Stop using USDT now! — Justin Bons (@Justin_Bons) September 14, 2024

Advocacy firm slams Tether, criticizes USDT issuer

Consumers’ Research, an advocacy organization recently raised concerns on Tether and slammed the stablecoin issuer for exposing USDT users to significant risks, owing to their business model.

Even as these concerns surface, Tether continues to serve as fiat on/off ramp for users across most crypto exchanges worldwide. The USDT issuer has emerged as one of the most profitable firms.

Tether reported $12.72 billion in net profit since Q4 2022. This marks a higher profit than asset management giant BlackRock.

FXStreet reached out to Tether for comments, watch this space for updates.