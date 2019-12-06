Europe opposes ban on private digital currencies, adds pressure to the bearish sentiments

- Europe tightens its approach to private digital coins.
- The development can entail negative consequences to the market.
On Thursday, the finance ministers of the European Union (EU) agreed on a tough approach towards digital coins issued by private entities. The European financial leaders seemed to be anxious about the risks to the financial system emanating from private money, which is hardly the news.
No global stablecoin arrangement should begin operation in the European Union until the legal, regulatory and oversight challenges and risks have been adequately identified and addressed.
What's interesting, they are still looking into the idea of state-supported digital assets and praised the European Central Bank’s decision to develop a public digital currency as an alternative to private initiatives.
The move can be regarded as clear evidence that the European regulators are not inclined to allow private money in any form circulating in the financial system. This approach echos the recent developments in Russia where the central bank supported a blanket ban on using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.
The immediate market reaction was non-existent, in the long-run this development may increase the bearish sentiments in the industry and limit the recovery potential of major coins. While the regulators referred mainly to Facebook's libra and other similar stable coin projects, the tough stance may have its toll on the broader market.
Thus, Bitcoin (BTC) has been moving below $8,000 since November 21. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is having a hard time at $7,350, which is considered as a pivotal level for the short-term price movements.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Calm between the storm? Schiff says look out below, Dash, Monero stand out
Bitcoin in mid-range, BTC/USD is trading just below $7,400 after experiencing rises and falls of hundreds of dollars within days. Peter Schiff, a life-long crypto skeptic, said that pumpers and dumper have lost the plot, and added: "Look out below".
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bumps into $148.00, waits for new drivers
ETH/USD has recovered to $148.00 on Thursday; however, the upside momentum has faded away during early Asian hours. The second largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.2 billion has settled in a tight range limited by $148.00 on the upside.
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD rises from the ashes
Monero is arguably the biggest single-digit gainer on the first Friday of December. The crypto has increased in value by 2% on the day after opening the trading session at $55.01.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD market momentum turns from bearish to bullish
BCH/USD is on course of charting its second straight bullish day. Currently, the price has gone up slightly to $211.75 and is floating below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20), SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.