ETH derivatives data shows bullish traders becoming more comfortable with the $1,700 price level, creating an opportunity for further rallies.
The price of Ether rallied 18% between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16 but has since been range trading near the $1,700 level. Despite the recent price improvement, Ether derivatives metrics remain neutral-to-bullish ponder the investors the tighter regulatory environment and the potential impact of Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade.
Investors' biggest concern right now is regulation, especially after the United Kingdom’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) recently stated that most stablecoins fail to meet international standards. The entity was created by the G20 and is affiliated with the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). FSB chair Klaas Knot stated that the appropriate regulation of crypto-assets should be "based on the principle of same activity, same risk, same regulation."
In more positive news, there has been some improvement in China after the government is reportedly taking a softer approach to Hong Kong’s crypto hub aspirations. According to a Feb. 20 Bloomberg report, representatives from China have been frequenting Hong Kong crypto gatherings seeking to understand local crypto business operations.
A recent Binance report detailed the status of Ether staking and explored why the Shanghai upgrade may not result in the ETH sell pressure that some traders have predicted. Their rationale is based on liquid staking derivatives, which allow users to benefit from staked Ether while retaining the ability to sell the derivative token.
Let's look at Ether derivatives data to understand if the $1,700 price rejection has impacted crypto investors' sentiment.
ETH futures show higher demand for leverage longs
The two-month futures annualized premium should trade between 4% to 8% in healthy markets to cover costs and associated risks. However, when the contract trades at a discount versus regular spot markets, it shows a lack of confidence from traders and isa bearish indicator.
Ether 2-month futures annualized premium. Source: Laevitas.ch
The chart above shows that derivatives traders are no longer neutral-to-bearish after the Ether futures premium exceeded the 4% threshold. More importantly, it shows resilience even as ETH failed to sustain the $1,700 support on Feb. 21.
The lessened demand for leverage shorts (bears) does not necessarily translate to an expectation of positive price action. Traders should analyze Ether's options markets to understand how whales and market makers are pricing the odds of future price movements.
Options risk metrics move away from bearish sentiment
The 25% delta skew is a telling sign when market makers and arbitrage desks are overcharging for upside or downside protection.
In bear markets, options investors give higher odds for a price dump, causing the skew indicator to rise above 10%. On the other hand, bullish markets tend to drive the skew metric below -10%, meaning the bearish put options are in less demand.
Ether 30-day options 25% delta skew: Source: Laevitas.ch
The delta skew flirted with the bearish 10% level on Feb. 14, signaling stress from professional traders. However, the situation improved through the week as the index moved close to 0 — indicating similar upside and downside risk appetite.
Currently, options and futures markets point to pro traders moving to a neutral-to-bullish sentiment, displaying higher odds of ETH breaking above the $1,700 resistance. Consequently, the odds favor Ether bulls as investors remained calm despite the regulatory pressure and negative emotions associated with the upcoming Shanghai upgrade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hedera Hashgraph: Trade what you see not what you feel
Hedera Hashgraph price shows short-term bearish technicals that may alter the bullish narrative in the coming days. Traders should remain unbiased during consolidation phases and continue to practice risk management while seeking profitable opportunities.
Can Solana price trigger a 40% rally before the broader crypto market bullish cues disappear?
Solana price is nearing complete recovery from the downfall that took place back in November 2022. The cryptocurrency is close to breaching the critical resistance that has remained untested for more than three months now.
Can Aptos price pull off a 50% upswing after deep retracement?
Aptos (APT) price is set to rocket to the moon with a near 50% gain in its trace as bulls need to start buying into APT. The reason for this comes in the aftermath of the speech by President Putin in Russia that did not hold any specific clues and instead only dealt a pausing of the START treaty as revenge for US President Biden’s visit to Kyiv.
Dogecoin price could crash by 14% if the bulls do not pull DOGE up to this level
Dogecoin price seems to be continuing its streak of underwhelming recovery as the altcoin is struggling to breach a two-week barrier. Going forward, the altcoin is expected to slide further as the bullish cues do not appear to have any effect on DOGE.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.