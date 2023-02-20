Share:

Ethereum price shows a bullish pennant formation with a theoretical forecast of $2,055.

Second confirmation of uptrend will arrive after ETH flips breakout line at $1,801.

Invalidation of ETH’s bullish thesis will occur on flipping the $1,554 support level into a resistance barrier.

Ethereum (ETH) price shows a clear sign of consolidation around a significantly important monthly resistance level. Although ETH has flipped this hurdle into a support floor on the lower timeframes, investors need to wait for a decisive breakout from the pennant to confirm the start of the second leg.

Ether is at the center of popularity due to its upcoming network upgrade - the Shanghai hard fork. According to CoinStats, the smart contract token has a total market capitalization of $204 billion, and this number is only going to increase due to the bullish outlooks seen both in its fundamentals and technicals.

CoinStats

Ethereum price prepares for its next bullish phase

Ethereum price rallied nearly 20% between February 13 and 23. As ETH entangled with the monthly resistance level at $1,677, the consolidation kick-started. During this sideways movement, Ether has produced two higher lows and two lower highs, denoting a pennant formation.

Together, the Ethereum price action between February 13 and 20, shows a bullish pennant formation. This setup forecasts a 20% upswing, which is obtained by measuring the distance of the initial run-up and adding it to the breakout point on the pennant.

Assuming a breach of the pennant occurs around $1,720, a 20% move would put the Ethereum price target at $2,055.

Supporting this optimistic outlook for Ethereum price is the hidden bullish divergence seen between the Ether price move and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This technical formation is spotted when the price forms higher lows, but the momentum indicator produces lower lows.

This setup often leads to an explosive surge in bullish momentum that propels the underlying asset’s price.

While a decisive break of the pennant would be the initial confirmation of an upswing, market participants can wait for a four-hour candlestick close above the breakout line at $1,801.

ETH/USDT 1-day chart

Although the bullish outlook for Ethereum price makes logical sense, investors need to be cautious as a fatal crash in Bitcoin price would undo everything for ETH. A decisive flip of the $1,554 support level on the four-hour and the daily timeframe would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Such a development would see Ethereum price crash to the $1,329 support floor.

Ethereum’s Liquid Stake Derivatives to make a comeback

Ethereum’s Shanghai and Capella anticipated upgrades stirred up the capital rotation, causing the staking platform and native tokens to witness a surge in demand. Some examples of Liquid Stake Derivatives (LDSs) include Lido Dao (LDO), Coinbase’s Wrapped Staked Ethereum (wstETH), Rocket Pool (RPL) and so on.

With the Shanghai and Capella upgrades coming close to being implemented, these tokens could make a comeback, especially with Ethereum’s potential bullish outlook outlined above.