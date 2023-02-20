- Ethereum price shows a bullish pennant formation with a theoretical forecast of $2,055.
- Second confirmation of uptrend will arrive after ETH flips breakout line at $1,801.
- Invalidation of ETH’s bullish thesis will occur on flipping the $1,554 support level into a resistance barrier.
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a clear sign of consolidation around a significantly important monthly resistance level. Although ETH has flipped this hurdle into a support floor on the lower timeframes, investors need to wait for a decisive breakout from the pennant to confirm the start of the second leg.
Ether is at the center of popularity due to its upcoming network upgrade - the Shanghai hard fork. According to CoinStats, the smart contract token has a total market capitalization of $204 billion, and this number is only going to increase due to the bullish outlooks seen both in its fundamentals and technicals.
CoinStats
Ethereum price prepares for its next bullish phase
Ethereum price rallied nearly 20% between February 13 and 23. As ETH entangled with the monthly resistance level at $1,677, the consolidation kick-started. During this sideways movement, Ether has produced two higher lows and two lower highs, denoting a pennant formation.
Together, the Ethereum price action between February 13 and 20, shows a bullish pennant formation. This setup forecasts a 20% upswing, which is obtained by measuring the distance of the initial run-up and adding it to the breakout point on the pennant.
Assuming a breach of the pennant occurs around $1,720, a 20% move would put the Ethereum price target at $2,055.
Supporting this optimistic outlook for Ethereum price is the hidden bullish divergence seen between the Ether price move and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This technical formation is spotted when the price forms higher lows, but the momentum indicator produces lower lows.
This setup often leads to an explosive surge in bullish momentum that propels the underlying asset’s price.
While a decisive break of the pennant would be the initial confirmation of an upswing, market participants can wait for a four-hour candlestick close above the breakout line at $1,801.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart
Although the bullish outlook for Ethereum price makes logical sense, investors need to be cautious as a fatal crash in Bitcoin price would undo everything for ETH. A decisive flip of the $1,554 support level on the four-hour and the daily timeframe would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Such a development would see Ethereum price crash to the $1,329 support floor.
Ethereum’s Liquid Stake Derivatives to make a comeback
Ethereum’s Shanghai and Capella anticipated upgrades stirred up the capital rotation, causing the staking platform and native tokens to witness a surge in demand. Some examples of Liquid Stake Derivatives (LDSs) include Lido Dao (LDO), Coinbase’s Wrapped Staked Ethereum (wstETH), Rocket Pool (RPL) and so on.
With the Shanghai and Capella upgrades coming close to being implemented, these tokens could make a comeback, especially with Ethereum’s potential bullish outlook outlined above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRON outperforms altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Cardano fuels bullish narrative among TRX holders
TRON’s Total Value Locked has been in an uptrend for a few weeks and the token’s on-chain metrics are aligned with bulls’ interests. A recent chart posted by the TRON community revealed a steady increase in the network’s transaction count since September 2022.
Will Solana retain its 2023 gains and pump higher with Helium Network’s migration?
Solana, an Ethereum competitor and a smart contract network, has yielded double-digit gains for holders over the past week. SOL network announced the latest bullish update, Helium Network’s migration to the Solana blockchain.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Do the bears have the upper hand?
Dogecoin price has been struggling to break through a key resistance level, leaving both bulls about DOGE's future price movements. This piece identifies a possible bearish scenario for the notorious meme coin.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: HBAR continues to point north
Hedera hashgraph price shows optimistic signals that the winter rally will continue in the coming weeks. Traders should keep a close eye on HBAR as it seems poised to rally considerably.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.