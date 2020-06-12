Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD recovering after a massive crash to $225

- After the recent rejection at $250, Ethereum bears were able to take over and bring the digital asset down to $225.
- ETH/USD is recovering well trading at $236 at the time of writing.
What initially seemed like a mild rejection turned out to be a significant one. Ethereum plummeted to $225 in less than eight hours and was close to breaking below $224.47 support, formed on June 2 after the rejection from $253.47.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Ethereum has clearly lost the 4-hour 12-EMA and the 26-EMA which have crossed bearishly. The 12-EMA at $238.27 is now acting as a resistance level and will be the first thing to beat for the bulls. Besides the EMAs, there isn’t really a lot of resistance points towards $250 and this is certainly not the first attempt by the bears to take over.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
The hourly chart is in an uptrend at the time of writing and ETH is above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA. Both EMAs are looking for a bull cross in the next six hours if bulls can keep up the pace.
ETH/USD technical levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|236.91
|Today Daily Change
|6.72
|Today Daily Change %
|2.92
|Today daily open
|230.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|230.3
|Daily SMA50
|213.65
|Daily SMA100
|185.5
|Daily SMA200
|180.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|250.38
|Previous Daily Low
|225.52
|Previous Weekly High
|253.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|224.48
|Previous Monthly High
|247.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|235.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|240.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|220.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|210.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|195.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|245.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|260.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|270.07
