Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD on its way to $400 facing only one major resistance level at $366

- ETH/USD is trading at $344 after more continuation above $330.
- Ethereum bulls are in full control even though many indicators are overextended.
- The only real resistance level is located at $366.
Ethereum continues leading the way gaining another 3% and increasing its market dominance by 0.5% in the last two days. Ethereum’s dominance was around 9.7% in June 2020 and peaked at 12% on July 27, a significant raise.
ETH/USD daily chart
Ethereum is obviously overextended but the demand is simply too strong. The next real resistance level is located at $366 and it’s the only strong point before $400. Considering the current bullish momentum, it’s hard not to see Ethereum cracking this level.
Even at $400, which is a psychological level, there are really no other resistance levels nearby, mostly because Ethereum was crashing violently and bears couldn’t establish any resistance points.
ETH/USD technical levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|343.17
|Today Daily Change
|7.89
|Today Daily Change %
|2.35
|Today daily open
|335.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|267.73
|Daily SMA50
|246.85
|Daily SMA100
|229.78
|Daily SMA200
|207.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|342.43
|Previous Daily Low
|314.46
|Previous Weekly High
|287.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|233.4
|Previous Monthly High
|253.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|216.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|331.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|325.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|319.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|302.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|291.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|346.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|358.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|374.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin revives correlation with gold, what to expect?
Bitcoin continues to hold above $11,000 despite the rejection of $11,200 on Thursday. The trend in the market is bullish as we usher in the European session but due to low volatility, upward action remains limited. BTC/USD is dancing with $11,065 after hitting an intraday high at $11,119.
ETC/USD jumps by 5% in a matter of hours, further recovery is limited
Ethereum Classic (ETC) resumed the recovery on Friday and grew by over 5% in a matter of hours, At the time of writing, ETHC/USD is changing hands at $7.32, which is over 3% higher from this time on Thursday.
Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK/USD extends the recovery , targets $8.00
Chainlink (LINK) has gained nearly 8% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $7.728 at the time of writing. The coin takes 12th place in the global cryptocurrency market with the current market value of $2.7 billion and an average daily trading volume of $712 million.
Happy birthday Ethereum, to the moon you go
Time indeed waits for no one, the old adage goes. As for Ethereum, it has been a great five-year journey. The road has been laced with big wins and a fair share of losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.