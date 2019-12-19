Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD fails at the $133.25-mark as the price drops down

The Elliott Oscillator in the four-hour price chart has had four straight green sessions.

The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 curve in the hourly chart.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD went up from $122.25 to $133.20 as the bulls rallied together this Wednesday. After encountering resistance at $133.20, the price dropped down to $128.80. The three resistances that the bulls will need to overcome are - the $133.20 line, the downward trending line and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows increasing bearish momentum.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour market is floating below the green Ichimoku cloud. After encountering resistance at the $133.20 line and the downward trending line, the price dropped to $128.80 in a four-hour period. In the process, the price broke below the support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The Elliott Oscillator has had four straight green sessions.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD chart was trending in an upwards channel formation, going up from $121 to $133 in 10 hours. In the process, it broke above the SMA 20, SMA 50 and the 20-day Bollinger Band. The bears then took control and dropped the price to $128.75 over the next three hours. The SMA 20 has crossed over SMA 50, which is a bullish sign, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around the neutral zone.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 129.39 Today Daily Change -3.71 Today Daily Change % -2.79 Today daily open 133.1 Trends Daily SMA20 145.11 Daily SMA50 163.81 Daily SMA100 173.39 Daily SMA200 205.42 Levels Previous Daily High 134.85 Previous Daily Low 116.41 Previous Weekly High 152.14 Previous Weekly Low 139.4 Previous Monthly High 194.8 Previous Monthly Low 132.49 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 127.81 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.45 Daily Pivot Point S1 121.39 Daily Pivot Point S2 109.67 Daily Pivot Point S3 102.94 Daily Pivot Point R1 139.83 Daily Pivot Point R2 146.57 Daily Pivot Point R3 158.28



