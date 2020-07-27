Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD eying up $363 to clear the path towards $800

ETH/USD seems unstoppable after beating a $250 resistance level.

The next resistance point is located at $363, the high of 2019.

Ethereum is clearly leading the crypto space right now after a massive breakout above $250 and $300. ETH bulls managed to crack $288, the 2020-high and were facing practically no resistance until $363. This level was established in June 2019 as the 2019-high and it’s the most crucial resistance point all the way until $800.

ETH/USD weekly chart

Because the run to $1,400 was so fast and volatile and the way down also happened in just a few months, neither bulls nor bears were able to establish many clear support and resistance levels. Now, Ethereum is facing almost no resistance until its all-time high again.

The $363 level is the most crucial short-term level to beat followed by $515 and then finally $834.

ETH/USD daily chart

Obviously, this rally has a ton of momentum behind it and most indicators are now extremely overextended but won’t necessarily stop the bulls just yet. It’s hard to really pinpoint when Ethereum will slow down.