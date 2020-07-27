Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD eying up $363 to clear the path towards $800

- ETH/USD seems unstoppable after beating a $250 resistance level.
- The next resistance point is located at $363, the high of 2019.
Ethereum is clearly leading the crypto space right now after a massive breakout above $250 and $300. ETH bulls managed to crack $288, the 2020-high and were facing practically no resistance until $363. This level was established in June 2019 as the 2019-high and it’s the most crucial resistance point all the way until $800.
ETH/USD weekly chart
Because the run to $1,400 was so fast and volatile and the way down also happened in just a few months, neither bulls nor bears were able to establish many clear support and resistance levels. Now, Ethereum is facing almost no resistance until its all-time high again.
The $363 level is the most crucial short-term level to beat followed by $515 and then finally $834.
ETH/USD daily chart
Obviously, this rally has a ton of momentum behind it and most indicators are now extremely overextended but won’t necessarily stop the bulls just yet. It’s hard to really pinpoint when Ethereum will slow down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD blasts past coveted $10,000 as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price actions over the weekend have been impressive as reported by FXStreet. For the first time since June, the price pierced the $10,000 mark to record new July highs at $10,196. The last seven days of trading have ...
ETH/USD eyes $400 following break past $300 barrier
Ethereum is currently leading the altcoin rally. However, as expected, Ether’s is still heavily correlated with Bitcoin price. The break above $280 last week saw bulls hiding in the sidelines join the market in anticipation of ...
XRP/USD leaves $0.22 behind, targets weekly SMA50
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2244 and the upside momentum is gaining traction. The coin has reached the highest level since the beginning of May after a sustainable move above 200-day SMA located on ...
ADA/USD defies gravity with over 17% price increase
Cardano (ADA) catapulted to $0.1550 during early Asian hours and retreated to $0.1537 by press time. The coin has gained over 17% in the recent 24 hours and over 23% on a week-on-week basis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.