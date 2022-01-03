Ethereum struggles but bulls remain in control, ETH prepped for 50% spike

- Ethereum price continues to struggle below the Ichimoku Cloud.
- A Kumo Twist within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system showed a bottom is likely in.
- A large bull flag pattern shows uptrend continuation highly probable.
Ethereum price continues to battle below the Cloud and has displayed several primary bearish breakout trade setups – but bears are unwilling or unable to push ETH lower. However, several bear traps have been formed and could be the primer necessary to launch Ethereum higher.
Ethereum price shows bullish continuation pattern and trend continuity ahead
Ethereum price remains inside a large and broad bullish continuation pattern known as a bull flag (green channel). December 2021 showed sellers made multiple attempts to close Ethereum below the bull flag, generating some fear among bulls. However, buyers were able to return Ethereum into the bull flag.
Near-term resistance for Ethereum price is the Tenkan-Sen at $3,850. Above that, a confluence zone at $4,000 exists with the Kijun-Sen and 2021 Volume Point Of Control. Therefore, for Ethereum to resume the uptrend that halted in the middle of November 2021, Ethereum needs to close at or slightly above $4,200.
A close at $4,200 would position the daily candlestick above the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span B) while also positioning the Chikou Span above the candlesticks and in open space – a condition where the Chikou Span won’t intercept the body of any candlesticks over the next five to ten periods. More conservative traders may wait to see what happens when Ethereum price returns to $4,500.
ETH/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
$4,500 is a solid psychological number, but it is also where the 61.8% Fibonacci extension exists and is just above the last significant swing high from December 9 at $4,450. An entry at or above $4,500 would fulfill the basic entry rules on the breakout above a bull flag.
Any long bias for Ethereum price would probably be invalidated if ETH drops below the bull flag and has a daily close below $3,600. That would likely trigger a fast drive south towards the $3,200 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
