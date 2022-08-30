- Vitalik Buterin announced that the Beacon chain hard fork is on September 6, users need to update their clients before the deadline.
- The Merge is scheduled to occur around September 10 to 20, post the Beacon chain hard fork.
- Analysts argue Ethereum price uptrend could continue since ETH crossed two significant supply zones at $1,475 and $1,560.
Ethereum price has crossed two significant supply zones pushing the asset’s price past $1,576. Post Vitalik Buterin’s announcement, analysts’ outlook on Ethereum has turned bullish. Analysts predict a rally in Ethereum post the transition to proof-of-stake, scheduled to happen in the Merge.
Also read: Ethereum funding rate drops to the floor, what to expect from ETH price?
Ethereum Merge draws closer, Buterin announces Beacon chain hard fork
Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum announced that the Beacon chain hard fork is on September 6, and will lay the foundation for the Merge on the mainnet, expected anytime between September 10-20. The Merge will enable Ethereum’s shift from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, opening a new much-anticipated chapter for the ecosystem.
In a recent tweet, Vitalik Buterin explained the significance of the Beacon chain hard fork in the projected Merge. Ethereum mainnet has to “merge” with Beacon chain for the transition to proof-of-stake to be completed smoothly. Buterin reminded users to upgrade their clients before September 6, the deadline for the Beacon chain hard fork.
Reminder: even though the merge is coming around Sep 10-20, the beacon chain hard fork is on Sep 6. Make sure to update your clients before then! https://t.co/x8GQCbtNNk— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 30, 2022
Ethereum’s Merge is slated to occur before September 20 and another step in the whole process is the ‘Bellatrix upgrade’, allowing the chain to update Ethereum’s consensus layer. This event is scheduled for epoch 144896, 11:34 UTC on September 6.
The Merge is coming: UPGRADE YOUR CLIENTS!— Ethereum (@ethereum) August 29, 2022
• The Bellatrix upgrade is scheduled for epoch 144896 on the Beacon Chain – 11:34:47am UTC on Sept 6, 2022
• The TTD value triggering The Merge is 58750000000000000000000, expected between 10-20 Sep 2022
MORE: https://t.co/CdW89oSoE6
Ethereum’s Merge narrative has acted as a driver for a price rally in the altcoin. Analysts evaluated the Ethereum price trend and noted that ETH price recently crossed two significant supply zones.
Based on data from IntoTheBlock, Ethereum’s two key supply zones are at the $1,475 and $1,560 level. 585,000 addresses purchased 2.81 million Ether at $1,475. 526,000 addresses scooped up Ether at the $1,560. Ethereum price has crossed the two supply zones and sustained its uptrend.
Two key supply zones for Ethereum
Analysts predict continuation of Ethereum’s uptrend
Phoenix_Ashes, a pseudonymous crypto analyst believes Ethereum’s next bullish target is $1,728. Ethereum price crossed obstacles at $1,568 and $1,589. Reclaiming the $1,500 level was key to Ethereum’s sustained uptrend.
ETH-USDT price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic price eyes 30% crash as Merge-induced hype disappears
Ethereum Classic price shows a clear, persistent downtrend with distinctive lower highs and lower lows. The ongoing upward move will probably form a lower high and trigger another sell-off.
Cardano price provides a buy signal for a revisit of $0.530
Cardano price shows an affinity to move higher after sweeping the liquidity resting below the previously formed highs. If history is any indication, this is a clear buy signal for ADA investors looking to make a quick buck.
Ethereum price looks to retest $1,730 as the Merge edges closer
Ethereum price has witnessed a sudden influx of buying pressure after the recent sell-off. As a result, ETH has rallied quite a bit over the last 24 hours, an indication of the things to come.
Why Polkadot price could re-route north towards $8.60
Polkadot price has lost 30% of its market value this month. DOT price is still within bounds of bullish support on the Relative Strength Index. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach below $5.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.