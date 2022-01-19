Ethereum price set to break below $3,000 as crypto bloodbath persists

Ethereum price is still under pressure from the red descending trend line.

ETH price is set to break $3,018, bringing the price below $3,000.

Expect a further continuation to go hand-in-hand with current financial market sentiment.

Ethereum (ETH) price is cracking under the strain and targeting $3,000, with the last line of defense at $3,018 under tremendous pressure from bears. The overall downtrend, dictated by the red descending trend line, and current global market headwinds are only contributing further to downside momentum. Expect a break towards $2,695 before analysts start to speak about a break below $2,000.

Ethereum price needs to defend $2,695 to avert a 45% decline

Ethereum price is flashing red warning lights all over the place as bears prepare to bomb the $3,000 barrier and price action starts to drill down on the last line of defense at $3,018. Although the area is a historical level and the monthly S1 support level falls in line with this area, it is set to probably break anyway as the mix of the established downtrend and global market headwinds is likely to be too much to bear. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to being oversold; it could still firmly push beyond this level as it already traded around the area back on January 08.

The next level of interest for bulls, which they are likely to defend tooth-and-claw, is $2,695, which provided support around September 21 and acted as entry-level for a 75% rally. With the RSI firmly in the oversold area, this should see some pickup in demand on the buy-side. If demand is not there and bulls are reluctant to engage with large demand sizes, expect a break that would see a rapid flood of selling pressure, with the target set to $2,000 as not many elements are in between to provide solid support.

ETH/USD daily chart

Bulls could sweat out the current market correction and easily make a U-turn once global markets start to return green numbers. A shift in sentiment would easily see Ethereum price bounce off $3,018 and touchback at $3,391. In case ETH should close above that level, it would be set to break out of the red descending trendline, reversing the downtrend, with even more investors and bulls then joining the rally, back up towards $4,000.00.