Ethereum price provides one last buy opportunity before exploding to $5,200

- Ethereum price is forming a rounding bottom pattern, hinting at a 31% breakout.
- ETH needs to produce a decisive close above its all-time high at $4,387 to confirm an uptrend’s start.
- A breakdown of the $3,746 support level will invalidate the technical formation’s bullish thesis.
Ethereum price has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a run-up to new all-time highs. However, ETH is consolidating, gathering steam for the next leg that propels it higher.
Etheruem price to restart its rally
Ethereum price set up multiple lower lows between September 3 and September 24. However, what followed next was a series of higher lows. This price action resembles a rounding bottom pattern, which forecasts a 31% ascent to $5,245, determined by adding the depth of the rounding bottom to the breakout point at $3,989.
So far, ETH has breached this barrier and has rallied 6% to where it currently consolidates. While theoretically, the uptrend has already begun, a potential spike in buying pressure needs to push Etheruem price past its all-time high at $4,387. This move will confirm that the buyers are in control and propel ETH to the 161.8% trend-based Fibonacci extension level at $4,849. Beyond this point, the theoretical target at $5,245, aka a new all-time high, awaits Ether.
In some cases, Etheruem price might overextend and reach the subsequent level at $5,765, constituting a 35% advance from the current position.
ETH/USDT 6-hour chart
On the other hand, if Ethereum price breaches below the $3,989 barrier, it will indicate a weakness among buyers and suggest that a downtrend might continue. However, a breakdown of the $3,746 will invalidate the rounding bottom pattern’s bullish thesis. In such a case, ETH might head toward $3,615.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
