- Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000.
- Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent.
- A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum price seems to be consolidating, lacking the volume to breakout. But as the Salvadoran news settles in, ETH may be preparing to rebound.
Ethereum price loses volatility
Etheruem price is following Bitcoin’s footsteps but shows less volatility in its rallies. While BTC soared 24%, ETH climbed only 13%, suggesting waning interest in the smart contract token’s prospects.
Regardless, Ethereum price sits comfortably above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,319. Investors can expect a bounce off this barrier to restart the upswing, but in some instances, the dip might extend up to the swing low at $2,271.
The bullish thesis will remain intact even if ETH ventures into the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,177 or the subsequent barrier at $2,077.
The uptrend that emerges from either of the support barriers mentioned above will likely target the swing high at $2,552, $2,847. In bullish conditions, the impulse wave might extend up to the range high at $2,909.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, a breakdown of $1,976 in a convincing fashion will invalidate the upswing and invoke a 12% sell-off to $1,728.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price gains in jeopardy as it tags crucial support level
Shiba Inu price shows little to no connection with the crypto markets as it failed to rally on June 8. Additionally, SHIB continued to descend while most altcoins were on a rally, following Bitcoin.
IMF raises concerns about El Salvador's Bitcoin move citing legal and economic issues
El Salvador passed legislation to make Bitcoin legal tender, becoming the first country to do so. The IMF says that the country’s move raises macroeconomic concerns.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA needs to hold $1.39 or risks a dramatic decline
Cardano price illustrates a symmetrical triangle on the 12-hour chart with a clear but significant measured move of 50%, putting the May 19 low or the all-time high in the crosshairs depending on the resolution direction.
Dogecoin price may fall 40% as fragile DOGE fundamentals multiply
Dogecoin price has shifted from a wide descending channel to a tighter channel after support folded at the 50-day SMA. The underperformance with Bitcoin and the breakdown in daily active addresses indicate a challenging outlook for ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.