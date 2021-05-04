Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH to consolidate after setting up record levels above $3,000

- Ethereum price reveals a correction could be underway after hitting an all-time high at $3,454.
- The MRI forecasts a cycle top signal, suggesting that a reversal is around the corner.
- ETH could set up a swing low at $2,853 as it kick-starts a consolidation phase.
Ethereum price has seen an explosive rally over the past week that led to a new all-time high. However, a consolidation might follow ETH as bulls take a breather.
Ethereum price slows down
Ethereum price has dropped nearly 7.85% on the daily chart but is trading at $3,350 at the time of writing. However, this correction could extend further as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a reversal signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.
This setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction that could stretch up to $2,951, Monday’s open. The sellers might even try to create a swing low at $2,853, a 15% retracement from the current price levels.
Since December 2020, the last four out of five times this indicator flashed a cycle top signal, ETH price slid an average of 15%, which coincides with $2,951. Hence, investors need to keep a close eye on a 15% drop in the smart-contract token.
Once the swing lows are established, Ethereum price will likely consolidate in this range until buyers overwhelm the selling pressure, pushing it through the current all-time highs to set up a new one.
Under these circumstances, market participants could see ETH climb to 127.2% Fibonacci extension level at $4,964.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
While this consolidation scenario seems likely, Ethereum price could turn bearish if the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,597 is shattered. This move would invalidate the range-bound thesis that could provide ETH with a platform for its next leg, and trigger a 9% correction to $2,359.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
