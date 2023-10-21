Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH ponders steep crash to $1,000 as it encounters key hurdle

Share:

Ethereum price created a multi-month ascending triangle pattern that breached the downside.

ETH is currently retesting the $1,639 resistance level that has been pivotal for the past year.

The theoretical forecasting method hints at a 45% crash for ETH after the bearish breakout.

Ethereum (ETH) price consolidated for the past year and more, forming a bullish setup. But circumstances have pushed the smart contract token to trigger a bearish breakout. While the overwhelming proof favors sellers, buyers have a chance to take control.

Ethereum price at crossroads

Ethereum (ETH) price set up four higher lows and three equal highs since May 2022. Connecting key swing points using trend lines reveals an ascending triangle pattern. This technical formation is bullish, and a decisive breakout forecasts an uptrend equal to the distance between the first swing high and swing low.

But for Ethereum price, the breakout was bearish, which forecasts a 45% crash to $998. This target is obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at $1,825.

In its descent, Ethereum price has already breached the $1,639 support level, which has been key for the past year. If buyers fail to overcome this hurdle, it is likely ETH will continue its southbound move and eventually tag the $1,000 psychological level. From the current position of $1,598, this descent would constitute a 38% crash.

ETH/USDT 4-hour chart

On the other hand, Ethereum price has produced three distinctive higher lows over the past month, which are not confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This non-conformity is termed as bullish divergence and often leads to a small rally to the upside.

Due to the aforementioned bullish signal, if Ethereum price manages to flip the $1,639 hurdle into a support floor on the daily or three-day time frame, it could provide bulls a respite. This move could likely attract more sidelined buyers and potentially trigger a minor rally to retest the next key resistance levels at $1,767 and $2,000.