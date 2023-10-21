Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH ponders steep crash to $1,000 as it encounters key hurdle

- Ethereum price created a multi-month ascending triangle pattern that breached the downside.
- ETH is currently retesting the $1,639 resistance level that has been pivotal for the past year.
- The theoretical forecasting method hints at a 45% crash for ETH after the bearish breakout.
Ethereum (ETH) price consolidated for the past year and more, forming a bullish setup. But circumstances have pushed the smart contract token to trigger a bearish breakout. While the overwhelming proof favors sellers, buyers have a chance to take control.
Read more: Ether crosses $1.6K, Bitcoin SV leads Altcoin gains with 30% bump
Ethereum price at crossroads
Ethereum (ETH) price set up four higher lows and three equal highs since May 2022. Connecting key swing points using trend lines reveals an ascending triangle pattern. This technical formation is bullish, and a decisive breakout forecasts an uptrend equal to the distance between the first swing high and swing low.
But for Ethereum price, the breakout was bearish, which forecasts a 45% crash to $998. This target is obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point at $1,825.
In its descent, Ethereum price has already breached the $1,639 support level, which has been key for the past year. If buyers fail to overcome this hurdle, it is likely ETH will continue its southbound move and eventually tag the $1,000 psychological level. From the current position of $1,598, this descent would constitute a 38% crash.
Also read: Solana vs. Ethereum: Renewed debate erupts over efficiency, development and scalability
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, Ethereum price has produced three distinctive higher lows over the past month, which are not confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This non-conformity is termed as bullish divergence and often leads to a small rally to the upside.
Due to the aforementioned bullish signal, if Ethereum price manages to flip the $1,639 hurdle into a support floor on the daily or three-day time frame, it could provide bulls a respite. This move could likely attract more sidelined buyers and potentially trigger a minor rally to retest the next key resistance levels at $1,767 and $2,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Altcoins struggle as BTC dominance remains high in the possibly last bear market lap
Altcoin performance has been underwhelming with notable exceptions as BTC dominance remains above 50%. Altcoins' low interest could suggest the last phase of a bear market cycle. Bitcoin's breakthrough at the $32k level is also pivotal to trigger a move to $40k, according to analysts.
Chainlink v0.2 upgrade may not be fully priced in LINK
Chainlink, an Ethereum-based platform that facilitates decentralized oracles, is gearing up for a significant upgrade with the introduction of its staking v0.2. On Friday, Chainlink's token LINK is trading in the 24-hour range of $7.27 and $7.69 after registering 5% price gain.
Bitcoin bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns. While some investors question the uptrend, others remain bullish
Binance relists BSV as perpetual contract, price surges 30% in one hour
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has launched USDⓈ-M BSV Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage, years after delisting the Bitcoin SV (BSV) spot trading pair. The move led to over a 30% surge in BSV's price within the last hour.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns. While some investors question the uptrend, others remain bullish. Only a small majority remains uncertain and are waiting for confirmation regardless of which side wins.