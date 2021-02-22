Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH eyes a 40% drop as it nears the end of a rising wedge

- Ethereum price gets squeezed as it approaches the end of a rising wedge pattern.
- A breakout from the wedge’s lower trendline signals a 40% drop on the horizon.
- Transactional data suggests the support level at $1,690 could cushion this drop.
- A bounce from this support level could eventually lead to the development of a bullish scenario.
Ethereum price has dropped approximately 10% since it hit a new all-time high at $2,034 on February 20. At the time of writing, ETH price is trading just above the lower trendline of the rising wedge, waiting to establish a direction.
Ethereum price performance might come undone soon
Since mid-January, Ethereum price has been forming series of higher highs and higher lows. Connecting the swing highs and swing lows show converging prices which results in a rising wedge pattern.
This technical formation projects a bearish outlook and the target is determined by measuring the distance from the breakout point to the first pivot low.
In Ethereum’s case, it is a 43% drop from $1,840 to $1,040. This target coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
Therefore, a decisive 6-hour candlestick close below $1,840 would confirm the end of a rising wedge pattern and signal the start of a downtrend.
ETH/USDT 6-hour chart
However, IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOMA) model shows the presence of stable support at $1,690. Here nearly 2 million addresses bought roughly 8.9 million ETH.
So, a breach of this demand barrier might seal the smart contracts platform’s fate and signal a drop to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,040.
Ethereum GIOM chart
However, a bounce from the rising wedge’s lower trendline or even from the $1,690 support level could prevent this drop.
Additionally, if ETH closes above $1,965 on the six-hour chart, it would invalidate the bearish outlook due to the formation of a higher high. A spike in buying pressure here could allow ETH to retest the previous all-time high at $2,034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
