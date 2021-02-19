Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH aims for $3,000 but has to conquer this level first

- Ethereum price remains trading inside a long-term ascending wedge pattern.
- A 12-hour candlestick close above the key resistance trendline would be a clear breakout.
- ETH aims to hit $3,000 in the long-term as it nears $2,000 for now.
Ethereum price is close to $2,000 for the first time ever as Bitcoin price just surpassed $55,000. The digital asset is still underperforming compared to most cryptocurrencies, but there is still hope for the bulls if they can conquer a critical resistance level.
Ethereum price needs a candlestick close above a critical level
On the 12-hour chart, Ethereum has established an ascending wedge pattern and has been rejected from the upper trendline several times in the past two months.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
A 12-hour candlestick close above this resistance trendline would confirm a breakout that would take Ehereum towards $3,000 after a 45% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference.
ETH/USD 9-hour chart
However, on the 9-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal which has been reliable in the past. The next potential support level in case of a sell-off is located at $1,774, which more or less coincides with the lower trendline support of the ascending wedge pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
