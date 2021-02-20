Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH consolidates before resuming the uptrend towards $2500

- Ethereum bulls take a breather after crossing $2000 for the first time ever.
- The No. 2 coin confirms rising wedge breakout on the four-hour chart.
- The next leg up eyes $2369 target en route the $2500 mark.
ETH/USD has reversed from life-time highs of $2041, consolidating the latest upsurge before the next push higher.
At the time of writing, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is clinging onto the $2000 mark, up 2% on the day while rising nearly 11% over the week.
ETH/USD: Technical indicators call for further upside
The technical graphs offer a constructive outlook for Ethereum, especially after a rising wedge breakout was confirmed on the four-hour timeframe.
ETH/USD: Four-hour chart
Adding credence to the bullish bias, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has retreated from the overbought zone, hovering just below the 70 level. This suggests that there is potential for the next leg to the upside.
The pattern target is measured at $2369, although it could be a bumpy ride for the ETH bulls on their northwards journey.
An Immediate downside could likely be capped by the bullish 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $1902.i
The next cushion is aligned at $1843, the 50-SMA, below which the pattern support at $1809 could be tested. A sustained break below the latter could invalidate the bullish breakout, as the sellers would then eye the 100-HMA at $1771.
ETH/USD: Additional levels to watch
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2007
|Today Daily Change
|49.32
|Today Daily Change %
|2.52
|Today daily open
|1957.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1715.88
|Daily SMA50
|1405.39
|Daily SMA100
|994.95
|Daily SMA200
|691.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1974.98
|Previous Daily Low
|1890
|Previous Weekly High
|1974.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|1659.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1477.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|715.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1942.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1906.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1855.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1821.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1991.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2025.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2076.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE eyes $0.04 if this key support caves in
Dogecoin is looking to extend Friday’s sell-off, as the bears fight back control following Thursday’s temporary reversal. DOGE/USD’s 12H chart points to more downside in the offing. Bullish 50-SMA at $0.0510 is the level to beat for the bears. RSI points south below the midline, backing the downside bias.
Ripple primed for a rally towards $0.63 amid symmetrical triangle breakout
The short-term price-outlook for Ripple appears bullish. XRP/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Former SEC Chair White defends Ripple in pivotal crypto case.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH aims for $3,000 but has to conquer this level first
Ethereum price remains trading inside a long-term ascending wedge pattern. A 12-hour candlestick close above the key resistance trendline would be a clear breakout. ETH aims to hit $3,000 as it trades close to $2,000.
Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap while institutional interest builds up
Bitcoin has finally hit $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time ever. The digital asset has been pushed by a myriad of positive announcements in the past week. On-chain metrics suggest that BTC can continue climbing even more.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.