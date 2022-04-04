- Ethereum price was able to close above the 200-day SMA on Sunday evening.
- ETH price opened above the same technical indicator on Monday morning.
- Expect to see another pop higher today towards $3,687.17.
Ethereum (ETH) price is set to pop higher after the price action overnight, especially with the daily close above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Sunday at $3,490.59. Similarly on Monday morning ETH price was also able to open above the MA, setting the scene for another rally of roughly 5% towards $3,687.17. Following that, bulls will have reached the monthly R1 and will be very close to booking a new high for 2022.
ETH is on the cusp of booking new highs for the year if bulls overshoot
Ethereum price could be in for a treat this week after bulls opened price action above the 200-day SMA, which has been hanging over ETH price as a very bearish cap. Since the rejection on January 07, bulls have not been able to get near its vicinity for a test or break above, with Ethereum prices subdued to the downside. With the change in scenery, however, it looks like bulls are set to squeeze prices a few dollars higher.
ETH price will see buyers targeting $3,687.17, which would result in a 5% profit for bulls who have only recently joined the rally. This target coincides with a historical and monthly R1 resistance level to the upside. In the event bulls are able to overshoot the area, expect to possibly see $3,800 and even $4,000 on the cards towards the end of the week if markets can keep risk-on momentum going into the weekend.
ETH/USD daily chart
Risk to the downside comes with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trading in overbought, which tells investors and bulls that there are no more profits to be booked. With this toppish signal, expect bulls to take more profit and possibly even close out on their profits in full since the rally from mid-March now holds roughly 38% gains. With that overflow in selling, expect the sell-side to be over-offering, and the price to plie down towards $3,391.52 or even $3,018.55 as investors will want to wait for both the RSI to return to 50 and for XRP price to come up with an attractive discount before they contemplate getting involved again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
