- Ethereum price’s early week rebound stalls at $1,340.
- Justin Bons, the founder of Cyber Capital, reckons that no ETH transaction has been stopped or censored since the Merge.
- A break below the 50-day SMA on the eight-hour could drag ETH price closer to validating a falling triangle breakout.
- Ethereum supply in loss rises to 52 million, hinting at a bullish price move.
Ethereum price seems relatively unchanged on Tuesday after bulls propelled it to $1,340 on Monday. Although the pioneer smart contracts token managed to climb above the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), red, at $1,315, its momentum faded before confirming support above $1,340.
Ethereum price is in a dilemma because trading below the 50-day SMA may validate a falling triangle pattern. Conversely, the second-largest cryptocurrency could extend its early week bullish breakout to tag $1,521 and possibly close the gap to $2,000.
No Ethereum transactions have been stopped
Ethereum users like Justin Bons, the founder of Cyber Capital, are taking a stand against allegations that the PoS (proof-of-stake) network is prone to censorship from outside authorities following the Merge software update in September.
Bons reckons that claims censorship is occuring made by “certain Bitcoiners” are not in good faith – and that not a single ETH transaction has so far been stopped due to OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) sanctions.
“Even with 50% OFAC compliance, a non-compliant ETH TX will be confirmed within 30 sec! Compared to BTC’s more variable 10min!” Bons explained to his followers on Twitter.
“This means that a very small minority of validators/miners can counter such censorship over both ETH & BTC! Easily less than 1% can prevent censorship,” the fund manager continued.
The state of the Ethereum network has continued to improve since the Merge. Last week, FXStreet reported that ETH had become nondeflationary, so the price may soon start trending to the upside.
Ethereum price risks sliding 15% below the breakout point
If validated, a falling triangle pattern on the eight-hour chart could decree a 15.22% decline in Ethereum price. However, this validation will not come easy, keeping in mind support at the 50-day SMA.
The RSI (Relative Strength Index) shows that sellers are fighting to regain control, but bulls seem adamant. Traders looking for short positions must wait for ETH to slip below the moving average before triggering their orders.
ETH/USD eight-hour chart
On the other hand, the 15.22% triangle breakout price target will only be activated if Ethereum price cracks below the horizontal (x-axis) support at $1,250. Nevertheless, such a move could see ETH revisit downhill levels at $1,057 and $1,000, respectively, before rebounding to regain the ground to $2,000.
Ethereum Supply In Loss
The total supply of ETH tokens in loss rallied to approximately 52 million from the 30 million recorded on September 30. According to Glassnode, this on-chain metric tracks the number of tokens whose price was higher than the current price at the time they last moved.
As observed from the chart, Ethereum price is negatively correlated with the total supply in loss. In other words, as supply in loss increases, Ethereum price drops. Therefore, a bullish move could be awaiting Ethereum price if this on-chain metric extends the ongoing pullback from its four-month high.
Ethereum price remains bound to this range with no directional bias [Video]
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
JUST IN: Mastercard will help banks offer crypto trading services to clients
Mastercard, an American multinational giant has taken a giant stride in helping banks offer crypto trading services to clients. Mastercard is set to bridge banks with Paxos, a crypto-trading platform to help clients avail the service.
Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital is now under investigation by SEC and CFTC as its co-founders disappear
The multiple crashes this year, which were responsible for the market value of all cryptocurrencies falling below the one trillion mark, also marked the end of many crypto-related companies.
One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price looks to rest after breaking its ongoing consolidation and establishing directional bias favoring the bulls. Investors need to prepare for a pullback that will be an opportunity to accumulate before another run-up.
Facebook is on a quest to destroy the Metaverse and Web3
The future of how we socialize online is being defined as we speak, and it’s far too important to leave things to the likes of Meta and other mega social companies.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.