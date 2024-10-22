Ethereum price today: $2,600

Ethereum price extends decline after rejection around the $2,700 level on Monday.

ETH’s Estimated Leverage Ratio has increased to the highest since early July, raising the chances of a short squeeze.

US spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a mild outflow of $20.80 million on Monday.

Ethereum (ETH) declines for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after facing rejection around the $2,700 level the previous day. The downward move was supported by a mild outflow of over $20 million in US spot Ethereum Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Additionally, the high Estimated Leverage Ratio in the ETH futures market indicates an increased likelihood of a short-squeeze scenario.

Ethereum might have a short-squeeze scenario

According to CryptoQuant data, Ethereum could face a short-squeeze risk as the Estimated Leverage Ratio (ELR) increases and trades at 0.39, the highest level since early July. This rise in the metric indicates that more traders are opening high-leverage short positions amid a bearish sentiment. This rising ELR, which reflects an overall price downtrend, suggests that the futures market is overheated, leaving Ethereum vulnerable to a potential short-squeeze event that could trigger impulsive buying (liquidating over leverage short positions) and significantly drive up its price if there’s an unexpected rise.

Ethereum Estimated Leverage Ratio chart. Source: CryptoQuant

Institutional flow fell slightly at the start of this week. According to Coinglass data, the US spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a mild outflow of $20.80 million on Monday.

Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net inflow chart. Source: Coinglass

CryptoQuant’s Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index data shows signs of weakness and remains below neutral levels. This indicator measures the price gap between Coinbase Pro (USD pair) and Binance (USDT pair) and serves as a key metric for assessing the behavior of large-wallet investors as it reflects whale accumulation trends. This is significant because Coinbase Pro is a primary gateway for institutional cryptocurrency purchases.

In the case of Ethereum, the metric currently stands at -0.039, below its neutral level of zero. For Ethereum’s price to rally, the metric must rise above its neutral value of zero.

Ethereum Coinbase Premium Index chart. Source: Cryptoquant

Ethereum Price Forecast: Shows signs of weakness

Ethereum faced resistance around its descending trendline (drawn by joining multiple highs from the end of May) on Monday and declined 2.9% on the day. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it continues its decline, trading around $2,600.

If ETH continues its retracement, it could decline further to retest its daily support level of around $2,461.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator reads 56 and points downwards on the daily chart after rejection around its overbought level of 70, indicating weakness in bullish momentum. If RSI continues to decline and closes below its neutral level of 50, it could lead to a sharp decline in Ethereum price.

ETH/USDT daily chart

On the contrary, if ETH breaks the descending trendline and closes above $2,820, Ethereum’s price could rally to retest its next daily resistance at $2,927.