Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH eyes yearly high resistance of $4,093 amid heightened interest among US traders

Ethereum price today: $3,600

Ethereum CME open interest growth reaches new all-time high.

Ethereum USDT supply sees its highest monthly growth of 27% in November.

ETH could extend its rally to test its yearly high resistance of $4,093 after surging above a key descending trendline.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading near the $3,600 level on Friday and could stage a rally to test its yearly high resistance of $4,093. The rally is fueled by ETH Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) open interest growth and a rise in USDT supply on the Main chain.

ETH CME reaches new milestone, USDT supply on Ethereum surged by 27% in November

Ethereum CME futures open interest (OI) has been at elevated levels since the US presidential elections, rising alongside ETH in the past week. Ethereum CME open interest is an indicator of the interest of US investors in ETH derivatives.

In the past week, the ETH CME OI crossed $2.8 billion for the first time ever, indicating high interest among US traders in the top altcoin. The heightened bullish sentiment also sent ETH's CME futures premium as high as 14%.

Similarly, Ethereum ETFs have maintained a bullish momentum, recording net inflows of nearly $225 million in the past four trading days.

A potential reason for the concurrent growth in ETH ETFs and CME open interest could be investors capitalizing on the high ETH futures premium by leveraging the so-called "cash and carry trade" as a yield-bearing strategy.

This involves buying ETH on the spot market — often via ETFs — and shorting the equivalent on derivatives exchanges to achieve delta neutrality. In turn, the investor earn yield from the funding fees that short traders receive due to the high premium on ETH futures.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Tether minted another 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum blockchain. This follows a massive growth in the total USDT supply on Ethereum, rising by over 27% to $70.2 billion in November — its highest monthly percentage growth since 2021. As a result, Ethereum has flipped Tron for the first time since 2022 as the blockchain network with the largest USDT supply.

USDT Total Supply on Ethereum | CryptoQuant

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could test its yearly high resistance after surging above key descending trendline

Ethereum is trading near $3,600 following $26.87 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. Liquidated long and short positions accounted for $12.76 million and $14.11 million, respectively.

On the weekly chart, ETH has moved above a key descending trendline resistance extending from March 11. If ETH sustains this move, it could rally to test its yearly high resistance of $4,093.

ETH/USDT weekly chart

Meanwhile, ETH is approaching the $3,739 resistance on the daily chart. After validating an inverted Head-and-Shoulders pattern in the past week, ETH could rally to a new yearly high of $4,522 if it sustains a high volume move above the $3,739 resistance.

Investors may need to watch out for a potential bounce off the $3,400 level if the market flips bearish.

ETH/USDT daily chart

The daily chart's Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator is above its neutral level and trending upward, indicating dominant bullish pressure.

A daily candlestick close below the $3,000 psychological level will invalidate the thesis.