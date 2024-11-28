Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could test its all-time high resistance following high institutional interest

Ethereum price today: $3,570
- Ethereum ETFs' increased net inflows could send ETH to test its all-time high resistance of $4,868.
- Ethereum investors have shown an appetite for risk as VolatilityShares leveraged long ETF holdings skyrocketed by 160%.
- ETH needs to stay above $3,400 and the 50-day SMA to maintain a bullish structure.
Ethereum is down 1% on Thursday and could rally toward its all-time high of $4,868 following increased institutional interest. This is evidenced by buying pressure across ETH ETFs and leverage products.
Ethereum sees increased institutional interest
Ethereum has been at the center of attention among investors over the past week as it continues to see high demand from institutional investors
ETH ETFs posted a fourth consecutive day of positive flows after recording net inflows of $90.1 million on Wednesday. This has sent their cumulative net inflows to $243 million, despite over $3.37 billion outflows in Grayscale's ETHE.
"These healthy inflows highlight the market's growing optimism despite this week's retracement," wrote QCP analysts in a Thursday note. "Given that ETH has lagged behind BTC and SOL in the current rally, its recent strength supports the case for it to retest its all-time high of $4,868 (+35.4%)" they added.
Ethereum investors have also been showing an appetite for risk over the past three weeks.
"Since November 5, the ETH equivalent exposure in the VolatilityShares 2x leveraged long ETH ETF (ETHU) has increased by 278,150 ETH (+160%!)," wrote Vetle Lunde, Head of Research at K33 Research in an X post on Thursday. As a result, VolatilityShares ETH holdings have surpassed 50% of CME's open interest.
ETHU Holdings | K33 Research
However, as prices rise, investors may be tempted to book profits by selling portions of their holdings.
For example, Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke potentially sold a part of his ETH holdings on Thursday. According to crypto analytics platform Arkham, Wilcke deposited 20,000 ETH worth $72.5 million to Kraken. Wilcke still holds 106,000 ETH worth around $384 million.
Ethereum Price Forecast: $3,400 support and 50-day SMA crucial to maintain bullish structure
Ethereum is down 1% after sustaining $55.45 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. Liquidated long and short positions accounted for $25.79 million and $29.65 million, respectively.
On the 4-hour chart, Ethereum saw a rejection as it approached the $3,732 resistance level and is currently testing a key ascending trendline support.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
If the the top altcoin continues declining, it could find support near the $3,400 level and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A bounces off this level, could see ETH test the $3,732 resistance.
However, a decline below $3,400 could send ETH toward the $3,000 psychological level, which buyers have defended for the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, Coinglass data shows that ETH's highest liquidation leverage is concentrated near the $3,526 price, meaning the top altcoin could see high volatility if it approaches this price level.
The Relative Strength Index RSI and Stochastic Oscillator momentum indicators are above their neutral levels, indicating bullish momentum is still prevalent.
A candlestick close below $2,817 would invalidate the thesis.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: BTC climbs to $97K, SHIB demand dips, TON lifted by Tornado Cash verdict
Bitcoin price rose 4% on Thursday, breaching the $97,000 mark after opening at $91,947 on Wednesday. Amid the BTC rally, privacy-inclined projects like Monero (XMR) and Toncoin (TON) received a major boost alongside crypto AI coins such as Render (RNDR) and Artificial Super Intelligence Alliance, (FET).
Marathon Digital acquires 700 BTC as Bitcoin reserve strategy gains momentum
Marathon Digital (MARA) has solidified its position as a major corporate Bitcoin holder, acquiring 703 BTC in November, increasing its total to 6,474 BTC.
Paul Atkins tipped to lead pro-crypto shift at SEC
Paul Atkins, a veteran regulator and pro-crypto advocate, is reportedly a top contender to lead the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Technical indicators show bearish divergence as holders book profits
Dogecoin (DOGE) price hovers around the $0.40 level on Thursday after recovering from a pullback earlier this week. The technical outlook suggests a downward trend for DOGE, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a bearish divergence in the daily chart, and the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator suggests a selling signal.
Bitcoin: Rally expected to continue as BTC nears $100K
Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new all-time high of $99,419, just inches away from the $100K milestone and has rallied over 9% so far this week. This bullish momentum was supported by the rising Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), which accounted for over $2.8 billion inflow until Thursday. BlackRock and Grayscale’s recent launch of the Bitcoin ETF options also fueled the rally this week.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.